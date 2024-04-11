Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona

    During their Champions League clash on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona effectively neutralized Kylian Mbappe, limiting his impact on a match where he was expected to shine.

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    In a revealing 2021 interview, Kylian Mbappe shared his ultimate aspiration: "My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain." As his tenure at PSG draws to a close, the French captain finds himself standing at a crucial crossroads.

    Amid widespread speculation that this season will mark Mbappe's farewell to PSG, reports have surfaced indicating his intention to depart the club upon the expiry of his contract. However, before likely making the transition to Real Madrid in the summer, the 25-year-old sensation remains steadfast in his quest to realize his long-cherished ambition.

    Also read: Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

    Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League first leg against Barcelona, Mbappe declared, "It’s the time for the big players. I’m ready and of course, as usual, I won’t hide." However, contrary to his assertion, the Frenchman found himself stifled by Barcelona's defensive prowess during PSG's 3-2 defeat.

    Barcelona effectively neutralized Mbappe, limiting his impact on a match where he was expected to shine. He made just 44 touches, the fewest among PSG's outfield players who played over 45 minutes. Despite his efforts, Mbappe struggled to break through Barcelona's defense, completing only one of his three dribbles. Furthermore, it marked the first time since April 28, 2021, against Manchester City, that he failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League match at Parc des Princes.

    Mbappe's late, desperate attempt to capitalize on a rebound encapsulated his frustration in a game where he largely remained invisible.

    As Mbappe's time at PSG nears its end, the pressure mounts for him to seize his last opportunity to clinch the Champions League title with the club. Yet, with formidable challenges ahead and his dream hanging in the balance, Mbappé faces a daunting task in his pursuit of glory.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food snt

    Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food

    Bacche thodi hai yaar RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Good addition Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move snt

    'Good addition': Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move

    football ISL 2023-24: Vergetis lauds 'unstoppable' Punjab FC after ending East Bengal FC's playoffs dream (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vergetis lauds 'unstoppable' Punjab FC after ending East Bengal FC's playoffs dream (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT snt

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt

    BREAKING: Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uttarakhand Haridwar constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat vs former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar

    tennis Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food snt

    Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' RKK

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon