    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Sara Lee was a former WWE superstar signed to its development territory, NXT. She passed away at 30, and the cause of her death remains unknown. Her husband and three children survive her.

    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    In what comes as a piece of shocking news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and its fans, former superstar Sara Lee passed away on Thursday night. She was 30 and survived by her husband, fellow wrestler Wesley Blake, and her three children (a daughter and a couple of sons). The reason for her death remains unknown. Wrestling News confirmed the development after the wrestler's mother, Terri Lee, informed the same through a Facebook post. Lee was signed to WWE's development territory NXT, having won the WWE Tough Enough contest in 2015. However, she never made a televised appearance.

    "It is with great sorrow that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock, and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve. We all need prayers, especially Cory and his children," wrote Terri in her FB post about the unfortunate news.

    As for Sara's WWE career, she won the WWE Tough Enough contest as the means of the fan vote measure, earning a $250,000 one-year contract with the promotion. She had lost a match to former WWE superstar Alicia Fox in the final. While training for NXT at the WWE Performance Centre, she made her first appearance in a live event in January with a heelish gimmick.

    About 15 days later, Sara made her in-ring debut in another live event, in a six-woman tag team match. However, she was released from her contract in September and became utterly focused on her family during this time. She gave birth to her daughter in 2017, followed by her first son in 2019 and her second son in 2021.

    Sara's latest Instagram post was over 24 hours old, where she wrote, "I'm celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row. The first sinus infection of my life wrecked me." Former WWE superstar and current AEW recruit Saraya (fka Paige) took to Twitter and wrote, "This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee."

    Also, fellow former WWE superstar and current Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green tweeted, "No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️ The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

