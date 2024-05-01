Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Goldy Brar, gangster and mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder reportedly shot dead in US?

    Goldy Brar, implicated in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, faced allegations tied to his criminal activities in Punjab, India. Reports suggest his purported death at the hands of the Dalla-Lakhbir gang in California, USA. The gang, led by Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, has been linked to terrorism, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement.

    Who was Goldy Brar, gangster and mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder reportedly shot dead in US? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    The purported death of Goldy Brar, a notable figure in the realm of Indian crime, has sparked widespread speculation. Brar, suspected of involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been under intense scrutiny. Reports circulating on social media suggest that Brar was killed by members of the infamous Dalla-Lakhbir gang in California, USA. However, official confirmation is still pending, leaving many uncertainties.

    Born Satinderjit Singh in 1994 in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib district, Goldy Brar came from an educated family background. His father, a retired sub-inspector from the Punjab Police stood in stark contrast to Brar's criminal activities. Despite his family's respectable status, Brar's association with crime drastically altered his life's trajectory, leading to his alleged demise.

    What were the allegations?

    Goldy Brar, also known as Satwinder Singh, gained notoriety due to his alleged ties to criminal activities, particularly in Punjab, India. His suspected role in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, a beloved Punjabi singer, thrust him into the spotlight of law enforcement and the public.

    Moosewala tragically met his end on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district, with Brar reportedly claiming responsibility. This incident further cemented Brar's reputation within the criminal underworld and intensified efforts to apprehend him.

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report

    Who is the Dalla Lakhbir gang, that allegedly killed Goldy Brar?

    The Dalla-Lakhbir gang, led by Arshdeep Singh (Arsh Dalla) and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu (Landa), has long been a concern for law enforcement. Operating mainly from Canada, this criminal syndicate has been linked to various illegal activities, including terrorism.

    Arsh Dalla, once a gangster turned terrorist, established connections with prominent figures in extremist circles, such as KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. His association with terrorism increased the threat posed by the Dalla-Lakhbir gang, prompting concerted efforts by international law enforcement agencies to dismantle the group.

    Similarly, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, known as Landa, has evaded authorities by seeking refuge in Canada. Despite attempts by agencies like the NIA to capture him, Landa remains at large, implicated in numerous criminal acts, including attacks on law enforcement.

    Moose Wala murder case: Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son, says Lawrence Bishnoi's father

    Goldy Brar's entry into the world of crime can be traced back to family connections and personal vendettas. Following the murder of his cousin, Gurlal Brar, allegedly by rival factions, Brar sought revenge. Gurlal Brar's association with Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious figure, escalated tensions and led to further violence.

    Brar's involvement in criminal activities intensified, culminating in high-profile incidents like the murder of Guralal Singh, the District Youth Congress president. Fleeing to Canada to avoid capture, Brar continued his operations covertly, attracting attention from law enforcement agencies domestically and internationally.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
