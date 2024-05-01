Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details

    Afghanistan's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, captained by Rashid Khan, features eight players currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Afghanistan's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, captained by Rashid Khan, features eight players currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been omitted from the squad by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

    Among the traveling reserves for the tournament in the USA and the Caribbean are left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

    Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad

    The IPL contingent for Afghanistan includes Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Gulbadin Naib.

    With only four specialist batters in the squad, namely wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and backup keeper Mohammad Ishaq, Afghanistan has compensated by selecting six all-rounders.

    Besides Rashid Khan, the squad boasts all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Nangeyalia Kharote. The spin department also features Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor, alongside Rashid, Nabi, and Kharote.

    In the pace department, right-arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, left-armers Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Fareed Ahmad have been enlisted, along with the all-rounders.

    Notable inclusions are Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor, who make a comeback after missing out on the 2022 T20 World Cup.

    Afghanistan, placed in Group C of the 20-team tournament, will face New Zealand, co-hosts West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Their opening match is scheduled against Uganda on June 3 at Providence.

    Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul ignored in India's squad, Rishabh Pant, Samson, Chahal included

    The squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

    Reserves: Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine snt

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants maintain composure to secure narrow victory over Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants maintain composure to secure narrow victory over Mumbai Indians

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR pacer Harshit Rana suspended for breaching IPL Code of Conduct osf

    IPL 2024: KKR pacer Harshit Rana suspended for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

    cricket Fans express discontent over Rinku Singh's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad osf

    Fans express discontent over Rinku Singh's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

    Recent Stories

    Origin of email traced': Delhi Lt Governor after bomb hoax shuts down nearly 100 schools gcw

    'Origin of email traced': Delhi Lt Governor after bomb hoax shuts down nearly 100 schools

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 snt

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader from Lucknow Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 7.36 crore gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 7.36 crore

    From Soundarya to Silk Smitha: Sandalwood star actresses with who lived short span, with stellar impact vkp

    From Soundarya to Silk Smitha: Sandalwood star actresses who lived short spans, leaving lasting legacy

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon