    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state

    Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive heavy rain today.

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued rains with thunder in the state for the next five days. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive rain today.

    The Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience rain on Thursday( May 1). The IMD stated that the rain will continue till May 10. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Palakkad district, and a yellow alert was declared in Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode district due to soaring temperatures.

    The IMD has issued a safety warning during lightning and thunder:

    – Immediately move inside a safe building at the first sign of lightning. Staying in open areas increases the chance of being struck by lightning.

    – Keep windows and doors closed and stay away from doors and windows during periods of strong wind and lightning. Stay inside the building and try not to touch the wall or floor as much as possible.

    – Unplug household appliances. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

    - Avoid using the telephone during thunderstorms. It is okay to use a mobile phone.

    – Children should avoid playing outdoors and on terraces if the weather is cloudy.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
