Champions League: Kane brushes off Bellingham's penalty mind games after thrilling Bayern vs Real Madrid clash

During Tuesday's gripping 2-2 draw between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, a peculiar moment unfolded when Harry Kane felt Jude Bellingham was trying to influence him as he prepared to take a penalty.

The incident occurred at 1-1, with Bellingham, just 20 years old, approaching Kane, his England captain, before the spot kick. Despite the distraction, Kane managed to score, but Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior later converted a penalty, setting up a tense second leg next Wednesday.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Real Madrid's superstar had reportedly remarked to Kane, "You're going to kick it left."

Recalling the moment with Bellingham, Kane said, "I don’t know what he was saying. I saw him there mumbling something."

"I’d have to ask him what he actually said. Because once I’m in that moment I’m just in the zone and am trying to block everything out. I’m sure he was saying something to try and put me off but thankfully it was ok for me," the Englishman said.

Balague added that Kane hadn't even heard his remarks, and the two players spoke in the dressing room after the match. Kane asked Bellingham, "What did you say?" According to Balague, Bellingham laughed upon realizing that Kane hadn't heard him.

Michael Owen, providing punditry for TNT Sports, also offered his interpretation of what he believed the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was whispering in Kane's ear.

"I think the referee sees him and Bellingham gives him a little wink as if to say, "he’s my mate I can say what I want kind of thing,"' the ex-Man United and Liverpool forward said.

"I can imagine he [Kane] is just shutting everything and anything out at that moment and it certainly didn’t put him off," Owen added.

The late equalizer dealt a heavy blow to Bayern, who had taken the lead through goals from Leroy Sane and Kane after initially conceding to Vinicius's first-half strike.

"It’s a little bit disappointing," Kane said.

"Once we’d gone 2-1 ahead we had two or three good chances especially from set plays, but this is Champions League semi-finals. Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe and they can punish you with one or two actions like they did today," he added.

"Of course we’re disappointed we didn’t come away with the win but it’s all to play for next week we know if we play how we did today next week we can have chances next week we’ve just got to be able to change them," the Bayern star added

Kane, now boasting 43 goals for his debut campaign in Germany, remarked, "It’s been a good season so far. But like I always say it’s about the next one, the next game and the game away to Real Madrid."

He further stated, "We’ve just got to find a way to get it done and it is going to be tough obviously but we’ve just got to go there full belief it’s 0-0 and go for the win. Of course the expectation at the start of the year was to win trophies and it hasn’t gone our way in the Bundesliga and the cup but the Champions League is the biggest one of them all. If we can somehow get our hands on that one then of course it would be an amazing season but still a long way to go."

Bellingham was substituted after 75 minutes, following an uncharacteristically quiet performance. Carlo Ancelotti stated that he was "tired," but assured that he will be fit for the return fixture.

