'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show

'Heeramandi' is likely to offer a visual feast for viewers, with meticulous attention to detail and aesthetic beauty.
'Heeramandi is expected to feature a captivating storyline that engages viewers and leaves a lasting impact.
The show has introduced a diverse range of characters, each with their complexities and motivations.
With Bhansali at the helm, 'Heeramandi' promises to deliver a cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling.
'Heeramandi' provides the audiences with an immersive experience of a specific cultural milieu, shedding light on its customs, rituals, and societal norms.
The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.