Esha Gupta BOLD photos: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY BIKINI body

Esha Gupta is termed as one of the fittest and the hottest actress of all time.

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model known for her work primarily in Hindi films and began her career as a model and later ventured into acting.

Born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India, Esha initially gained recognition through her participation in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007, where she won the title of Miss India International.

Esha made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Jannat 2" (2012), where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Her performance received positive reviews, and she quickly gained attention for her on-screen presence and charisma.

She went on to appear in various films across genres, including "Raaz 3D" (2012), "Chakravyuh" (2012), and "Rustom" (2016), among others. In "Rustom," she portrayed the character of Preeti Makhija, for which she earned critical acclaim.

Apart from her acting career, Esha Gupta is also known for her fashion sense and has appeared in numerous fashion magazines and events. She has established herself as a style icon in the Indian entertainment industry.

Esha Gupta is active on social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, fashion choices, and fitness routines with her followers. She continues to be a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for her versatility as an actress and her glamorous persona.