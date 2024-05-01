Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta BOLD photos: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY BIKINI body

    First Published May 1, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Esha Gupta is termed as one of the fittest and the hottest actress of all time.

    article_image1

    Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model known for her work primarily in Hindi films and began her career as a model and later ventured into acting. 

    article_image2

    Born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India, Esha initially gained recognition through her participation in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007, where she won the title of Miss India International.

    article_image3

    Esha made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Jannat 2" (2012), where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Her performance received positive reviews, and she quickly gained attention for her on-screen presence and charisma.

    article_image4

    She went on to appear in various films across genres, including "Raaz 3D" (2012), "Chakravyuh" (2012), and "Rustom" (2016), among others. In "Rustom," she portrayed the character of Preeti Makhija, for which she earned critical acclaim.

    article_image5

    Apart from her acting career, Esha Gupta is also known for her fashion sense and has appeared in numerous fashion magazines and events. She has established herself as a style icon in the Indian entertainment industry.

    article_image6

    Esha Gupta is active on social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, fashion choices, and fitness routines with her followers. She continues to be a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for her versatility as an actress and her glamorous persona.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Comedian Rohan Joshi gets fraud call accusing him of transporting drugs, terms it 'Greatest scam' RKK

    Comedian Rohan Joshi gets fraud call accusing him of transporting drugs, terms it 'Greatest scam'

    BREAKING Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in custody, says report RBA

    BREAKING: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused who attempted suicide in custody dies

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment RKK

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

    Ilaiyaraja sends copyright notice to makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' rkn

    Ilaiyaraja sends copyright notice to makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'

    Katrina Kaif falls prey to deepfake video; is seen speaking in fluent French - WATCH ATG

    Katrina Kaif falls prey to deepfake video; is seen speaking French fluently - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Who was Goldy Brar, gangster and mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder reportedly shot dead in US? vkp

    Who was Goldy Brar, gangster and mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder reportedly shot dead in US?

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series RKK

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state

    Jewish Women Too Ugly To Be Raped Elderly woman on camera at Anti Israel protest in Canada

    'Jewish women too ugly to be raped': Canadian elderly woman's shocker amid anti-Israel protests (WATCH)

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly? rkn

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly?

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon