Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    WWE Extreme Rules would see Matt Riddle fight Seth Rollins in a 'Fight Pit' match this Sunday. It would be a modified cage fight, made famous by a former WWE legend. Meanwhile, a former UFC legend will be the special guest referee.

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will conduct the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With six matches scheduled so far, one of the most watched-out matches would be the clash between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, which would be a Fight Pit match, a modified cage match. The type of match was made famous by former WWE legend Ken Shamrock. While he was expected to be a Special Guest Referee for the match, it would not be the case. However, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial art (MMA) legend Daniel Cormier will don the striped black-and-white referee shirt for the clash.

    On Sunday, a pro-wrestling journalist broke the news that Cormier would be making his WWE debut as a referee for the Riddle-Rollins Fight Pit battle. "Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday's Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE's Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It's really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible," he had written on Twitter

    ALSO READ: WWE: What is Goldberg's contract status? Will he wrestle in any more matches?

    Meanwhile, Shamrock took to Twitter to put on his response for the same, expressing his happiness and hoping for Cormier to have a role in WWE. "This is amazing. I'm hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match," he authored in his Twitter post. Cormier, also a wrestler, became a star in UFC with a record of 22-3, including a one-time UFC Heavyweight Championship.

    Besides UFC, Cormier has also attained success in other MMA promotions. While he is yet to make his pro-wrestling debut, this could open the doors for the 43-year-old, who had once challenged former UFC  Heavyweight Champion and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the octagon. While it never happened in the same, it could well happen in WWE.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football laliga Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022 Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response snt

    Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    football man city vs man united Humiliation disrespect disbelief How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up erik ten hag conundrum snt

    Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    Recent Stories

    iOS 16 tricks 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try gcw

    iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here - adt

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here

    football laliga Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022 Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response snt

    Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response

    Want to work at Apple Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting gcw

    Looking to work at Apple? Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting

    football Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland former barcelona and manchester city Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between two stars snt

    Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon