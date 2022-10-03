WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

WWE Extreme Rules would see Matt Riddle fight Seth Rollins in a 'Fight Pit' match this Sunday. It would be a modified cage fight, made famous by a former WWE legend. Meanwhile, a former UFC legend will be the special guest referee.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will conduct the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With six matches scheduled so far, one of the most watched-out matches would be the clash between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, which would be a Fight Pit match, a modified cage match. The type of match was made famous by former WWE legend Ken Shamrock. While he was expected to be a Special Guest Referee for the match, it would not be the case. However, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial art (MMA) legend Daniel Cormier will don the striped black-and-white referee shirt for the clash.

On Sunday, a pro-wrestling journalist broke the news that Cormier would be making his WWE debut as a referee for the Riddle-Rollins Fight Pit battle. "Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday's Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE's Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It's really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible," he had written on Twitter

Meanwhile, Shamrock took to Twitter to put on his response for the same, expressing his happiness and hoping for Cormier to have a role in WWE. "This is amazing. I'm hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match," he authored in his Twitter post. Cormier, also a wrestler, became a star in UFC with a record of 22-3, including a one-time UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Besides UFC, Cormier has also attained success in other MMA promotions. While he is yet to make his pro-wrestling debut, this could open the doors for the 43-year-old, who had once challenged former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the octagon. While it never happened in the same, it could well happen in WWE.