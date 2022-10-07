Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    WWE will change its on-screen broadcast personnel following the season premiere this week. Check out the new commentary team, announcers and interviewers for RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is having an important week, as it is the season premiere week. In the same light, WWE is making some changes to the get-up of its shows, RAW, SmackDown and NXT. At the same time, it is also reshuffling its broadcast personnel, which includes the commentary team, ring announcers and backstage interviewers. The broadcast panel kicks in during the SmackDown episode on Friday. Here’s what the new units would look like.

    As for the SmackDown broadcast panel, Michael Cole would retain his place as the lead commentator and be joined by former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett, with the latter moving on from NXT. While Samantha Irvin would continue to serve as the ring announcer, Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant would be in the role of backstage interviewers, reports Variety.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    On RAW, former backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick would be promoted to the lead commentator alongside Corey Graves. The ring announcer role would continue to be fulfilled by Mike Rome, while Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton would perform the duties as backstage interviewers. The Cathy is making her WWE return after she quit in 2020, while Saxton was Graves’ commentary partner alongside Jimmy Smith.

    As for NXT, Vic Joseph would be the lead commentator alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker-T, who has performed the role before on RAW and SmackDown. Alicia Taylor will be the ring announcer, while McKenzie Mitchell will remain as the backstage interviewer. For pay-per-views (PPVs), Cole and Graves would lead the commentary table.

    ALSO READ: WWE: What is Goldberg's contract status? Will he wrestle in any more matches?

    Notably, SD commentator Pat McAffee is currently on a break from WWE, attending as an analyst for “College Gameday” on ESPN. Also, Smith’s time with WWE is up, as he confirmed to Twitter, “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week, and your enthusiasm was amazing!”

