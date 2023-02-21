Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: 'I've always been Vince McMahon's girl' - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)

    WWE: Vince McMahon continues to chair the company despite being a controversial figure in recent times. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) has always been fond of him and called herself "Vince's girl".

    pro-wrestling WWE: I have always been Vince McMahon's girl - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Vince McMahon is back as the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) despite being accused of sexual misconduct last year. While he has not taken the creative role up from Triple H, it is believed that he is trying to negotiate the new television deal for the company, which is up for grabs this year and likely to facilitate its sale.

    While there are some apprehensions regarding McMahon's return, which also saw some employees quitting the company, including her daughter Stephanie, some have expressed their pleasure. In contrast, legendary former women's champion and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) was all-praise for him and referred to herself as "Vince's girl".

    ALSO READ: WWE and AEW Rumours - WWE preparing for Jay White debut, CM Punk contract situation and more

    "I've always been Vince's girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs … you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well … except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me," she told Just Alyx.

    One remembers Madusa for dumping her Women's Championship into the trash can during her infamous WCW Nitro debut. Although McMahon was livid by that act of hers back then, she did mend her ways with him, leading to her WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    "Around 2015, I got a text. I was sitting in a driver's meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office. I dropped everything and said [to former Talent Relations Head Mark Carano], 'Are you sure?' And then, my next words were … 'Does Vince know?' He started laughing. He goes, 'We're past that. Vince is way past that. He wants you in the Hall of Fame.' So yeah, it was like, 'Wow.'"

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Each individual should have the freedom to be different - Sania Mirza-ayh

    'Each individual should have the freedom to be different' - Sania Mirza

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption against Ireland helps India secure semis berth; fans glad-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption helps India secure semis berth; fans glad

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection-ayh

    IND vs AUS: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection

    football ISL 2022-23 final in Goa: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more details here snt

    ISL 2022-23 final in Goa: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more details here

    Recent Stories

    Small plane to a 10 hour train journey Here is how US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv gcw

    Small plane to a 10-hour train journey: Here's how US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv

    Video Sonu Nigam says, 'Sab Theek Hai', 'all okay' post-Mumbai concert attack; singer spotted at the airport; WATCH RBA

    Video: Sonu Nigam says, 'Sab Theek Hai', 'all okay' post-Mumbai concert attack; singer spotted at the airport

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty attend star-studded event vma

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty attend star-studded event

    IndiGo vs Air India: The battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    IndiGo vs Air India: Battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    Another 6 3 magnitude earthquake strikes Here are ways to stay safe during tremors gcw

    Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon