WWE: 'I've always been Vince McMahon's girl' - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)

WWE: Vince McMahon continues to chair the company despite being a controversial figure in recent times. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) has always been fond of him and called herself "Vince's girl".

Vince McMahon is back as the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) despite being accused of sexual misconduct last year. While he has not taken the creative role up from Triple H, it is believed that he is trying to negotiate the new television deal for the company, which is up for grabs this year and likely to facilitate its sale.

While there are some apprehensions regarding McMahon's return, which also saw some employees quitting the company, including her daughter Stephanie, some have expressed their pleasure. In contrast, legendary former women's champion and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) was all-praise for him and referred to herself as "Vince's girl".

"I've always been Vince's girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs … you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well … except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me," she told Just Alyx.

One remembers Madusa for dumping her Women's Championship into the trash can during her infamous WCW Nitro debut. Although McMahon was livid by that act of hers back then, she did mend her ways with him, leading to her WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

"Around 2015, I got a text. I was sitting in a driver's meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office. I dropped everything and said [to former Talent Relations Head Mark Carano], 'Are you sure?' And then, my next words were … 'Does Vince know?' He started laughing. He goes, 'We're past that. Vince is way past that. He wants you in the Hall of Fame.' So yeah, it was like, 'Wow.'"