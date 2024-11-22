6 Amazing benefits of rice water: From hair care to skin glow

Lifestyle
Rice water is rich in amino acids, strengthening hair follicles, improving blood circulation, and stimulating hair growth for longer, thicker hair.
Rice water contains antioxidants and vitamins that help brighten skin, reduce wrinkles, and enhance texture, making your skin smooth and radiant.
The starch in rice water coats hair strands, preventing split ends, and adds shine, leaving hair soft, silky, and nourished.
Rice water has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and acne, promoting clear and healthy skin by balancing oil production.
The moisturizing properties of rice water help hydrate dry skin, improving elasticity and preventing dryness, leaving the skin feeling refreshed.
Rice water’s cooling properties help calm sunburns and skin irritation, offering relief while promoting skin healing and reducing redness.