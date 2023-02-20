WWE and AEW Rumours: WWE preparing for Jay White debut, CM Punk contract situation and more

WWE and AEW: With the WrestleMania season already here, some rumours are doing round across WWE and AEW, as we take a quick look at them, which ranges from Jay White to CM Punk.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

It is WrestleMania season, as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing up for the Showcase of Immortals in full flow. Meanwhile, ahead of the same, rumours continue to do rounds across the pro-wrestling industry, including some for WWE's closest current rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). From Jay White to CM Punk, some top professional wrestlers' names are on the rumour list as we check them out.

As per Wrestling Observer, the rumours of CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel being at Royal Rumble last month to negotiate a deal with WWE for Punk are incorrect and that he was never there, while the former WWE Champion remains contracted to AEW as of now.

