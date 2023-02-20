Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE and AEW Rumours: WWE preparing for Jay White debut, CM Punk contract situation and more

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    WWE and AEW: With the WrestleMania season already here, some rumours are doing round across WWE and AEW, as we take a quick look at them, which ranges from Jay White to CM Punk.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    It is WrestleMania season, as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing up for the Showcase of Immortals in full flow. Meanwhile, ahead of the same, rumours continue to do rounds across the pro-wrestling industry, including some for WWE's closest current rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). From Jay White to CM Punk, some top professional wrestlers' names are on the rumour list as we check them out.

    As per Wrestling Observer, the rumours of CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel being at Royal Rumble last month to negotiate a deal with WWE for Punk are incorrect and that he was never there, while the former WWE Champion remains contracted to AEW as of now.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Fightful Select reports that Triple H was underwhelmed by the wrestlers he brought back are inaccurate and that he brought them back to increase the roster depth of WWE.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Meanwhile, GiveMeSport were involved by WrestleVotes that Triple H had asked WWE's creative team to pitch ideas for a potential Jay White debut, who has already parted ways with New-Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Also, the name Kota Ibushi was reportedly thrown to the creative team.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Fightful has also reported that WWE is considering bringing back the tag-team fraction AoP (Authors of Pain), consisting of Akam and Rezar alongside their manager Paul Ellering, with negotiations underway.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Despite accidentally teasing a return to WWE, Dax Harwood said on his FTR Podcast that he and Cash Wheeler are on a break from AEW and would return early if Tony Khan asked them to.

