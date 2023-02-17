Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    WWE: Cody Rhodes has been a top star since his return at WrestleMania 38 last year. While he has had a feud only with Seth Rollins since his return, there is a backstage heat between the two superstars.

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Cody Rhodes has been on a roll since his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 last year. He faced off against former world champion Seth Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals and won the bout, going on to continue his feud with him until the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) last year before going an injury break.

    Since his return, he has been on an unbeaten streak. At the same time, he made his injury comeback at Royal Rumble last month and won the namesake event, setting up a World Championship date at WrestleMania 39 in April. While fans still expect him to clash with Rollins again down the road, the American Nightmare has admitted that he does not get along with Rollins.

    Rollins said to Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, “Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he were sitting in this chair, he’d tell you, he doesn’t like me, I don’t like Seth. We’re not going to get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And, for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking.”

    Speaking about his return, Rhodes added, “I felt almost like… no one made me feel this way. I felt almost like an outsider, and to a degree, a bit like an enemy. Because we had put on such a battle on Wednesday nights, and I had done and said things. And, they weren’t things you could walk back. They are things you live with, and there are reasons for them, and you stand by them. But as much as I might’ve felt that way, I was met with familiar faces like a Kofi Kingston.”

