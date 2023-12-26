Pele 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team, says son ahead of legend's first death anniversary

Edinho, son of the legendary Pele, expresses concerns over the state of the Brazilian national team, discussing challenges in World Cup qualification, while also addressing the struggles of Santos, Pele's former club, and reflecting on the first anniversary of Pele's passing amid family dynamics and football legacy.

Edinho, son of the legendary Pele, expressed his belief that Pele "would have been saddened" by the current state of the Brazilian national team. In an interview with AFP just days before the first anniversary of Pele's death, Edinho highlighted Brazil's challenges in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The team currently sits in sixth place in the South American table, the last position for direct qualification. The Selecao has faced difficulties, particularly in the absence of their prominent player, Neymar, who is sidelined due to a long-term injury involving torn knee ligaments.

"This crisis didn't appear overnight, there are big and complex problems," 53-year-old Edinho, who is one of Pele's seven children, told AFP. "We are experiencing a decline... we still have great players but in previous times we had more high-level players than we do today."

Edinho, raised by his mother after Pele and she separated shortly after moving to New York in 1975 when Pele signed with the New York Cosmos, developed a closer relationship with his father in later years. He emphasized, "There is no doubt, if (Pele) had been there this year, he would have been very sad."

Santos, the Brazilian club that served as Pele's primary team throughout most of his career, is currently grappling with a challenging phase, having experienced relegation to the second division for the first time in its 111-year history. The club is beset by financial difficulties and internal conflicts within the boardroom.

"Unfortunately this is no surprise. Anyone who has followed the daily life of the club could have anticipated such a scenario, and it has ended up happening," said Edinho, who was Santos' goalkeeper for several seasons.

The commemorations for the first anniversary of Pele's passing from cancer at the age of 82, expected on Friday, are anticipated to be understated. The six surviving children of the widely acknowledged greatest footballer in history plan to convene virtually to mark the occasion, given that several reside in the United States.

Additionally, a ceremony is slated to take place at the mausoleum in Santos, opened to the public in May. Edinho, whose life has seen its share of challenges, including time served for money laundering and drug trafficking, expressed that the charismatic man, renowned for scoring 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil, has left a significant void in the family's life.

"He was exceptional, we miss him a lot," Edinho said. "He carried our country's name through football, which we are very proud of."