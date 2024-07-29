Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly misses medal, finishes fourth in men's 10m air rifle final

    Indian shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the Paris Olympics 2024, finishing in fourth place with a total score of 208.4 on Monday. 

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta finishes 4th in men's 10m air rifle final, misses out on medal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    In a heartbreaking turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final at his maiden Games, finishing in fourth place with a total score of 208.4 on Monday. 

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

    In a gripping final on Monday, Babuta began his campaign strongly with a 10.7 on his opening shot, followed by a 10.2. His consistent performance continued with a 10.5 and a 10.4 in his subsequent attempts, which initially placed him in contention for a podium finish.

    Babuta's score of 10.6 in the first series of shots set him up well, but a 9.5 in response to Croatia's Miran Maricic’s 10.7 in the crucial moments dashed his hopes for a medal. Despite a strong showing throughout the competition, Babuta was unable to sustain his form and fell short of clinching a medal.

    The 25-year-old shooter displayed impressive skills, particularly in the second series, where he shot a 10.7, 10.5, and a near-perfect 10.8. These performances momentarily lifted him to second place, closing the gap with world record holder Sheng Lihao to just 0.1 points.

    However, Lihao ultimately secured the gold medal with a remarkable Olympic record score of 252.2. Sweden's Victor Lindgren claimed the silver with a score of 251.4, while Croatia's Miran Maricic took the bronze with a total of 230 points.

    Several netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to applaud Babuta's valiant effort in the final. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Earlier today, Manu Bhaker positioned herself for a potential second Olympic medal, teaming up with Sarabjot Singh to secure a spot in the bronze playoff for the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The 22-year-old shooter and Sarabjot scored a combined total of 580, earning them a place in the medal round scheduled for Tuesday. The Indian duo will compete against South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who scored 579, in the bronze-medal match.

    Meanwhile, Ramita Jindal secured seventh place in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition. The young Indian shooter finished with a score of 145.3 in the high-caliber eight-women final. She was positioned seventh with a score of 104.0 after 10 shots, when the elimination rounds commenced.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze match in 10m air pistol mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Players will fight toot & nail Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028 snt

    'Players will fight toot & nail': Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta in focus on Day 3; look at India's full schedule with timings snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta in focus on Day 3; look at India's full schedule with timings

    Recent Stories

    Did you Salman Khan was India's first bone marrow donator? RKK

    Did you know Salman Khan was India's first bone marrow donator?

    FM Sitharaman's facepalm during Rahul Gandhi's attack over Budget halwa ceremony photo goes viral (WATCH) snt

    FM Sitharaman's facepalm during Rahul Gandhi's attack over Budget halwa ceremony photo goes viral (WATCH)

    Dengue in India-7 warning signs you should know RBA EAI

    Dengue in India-7 warning signs you should know

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Bulldozer action begins, L-G VK Saxena visits protest site gcw

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Bulldozer action begins, L-G VK Saxena visits protest site

    Controversy over proposed nuclear power plant in Kerala gets bigger; New letter shows talks began last year anr

    Controversy over proposed nuclear power plant in Kerala gets bigger; New letter shows talks began last year

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon