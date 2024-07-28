EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, 22-year-old shooting sensation Manu Bhaker expressed her immense gratitude and joy after securing a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Bhaker clinched a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, a feat that not only opened India’s medal tally at the Summer Games but also ended a 12-year drought for its much-celebrated shooters.

Bhaker’s triumph was accompanied by the promise of more success as rifle shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta secured final spots in the 10m air rifle women’s and men’s events respectively. The scenic range, nearly 300km from Paris, was a stark contrast to the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where India’s shooting contingent had faced disappointment.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network’s Chief Sports Editor Joby George, Bhaker expressed her elation and gratitude for the bronze medal. "Thank you, I feel great. Really grateful for this medal. We will have this in India in no time. I hope it's not just one medal and we have many medals in the following days, not just in shooting but in many other sports. I am looking forward to a brilliant performance by the Indian contingent this time. I hope that we will hit double digits in the medal tally," Bhaker said.

Reflecting on her journey since the Tokyo Olympics, Bhaker shared how she transformed her disappointment into determination. "I saw this article with my face on it with me and my coach saying 'redemption time' and I was like 'redemption time'... I never thought about that like this. I have worked really hard and I realized that. I wanted to not regret it later. So, I will try my best. However, it goes I will accept it. Whether a medal or not, whether gold or not. However, it goes I will accept it," she remarked.

Bhaker will be competing in two more events at the Games and has a chance to add to her bronze - 25m pistol, 10m pistol mixed team.

As Bhaker looks forward to her upcoming events, she remains cautiously optimistic. "I will definitely try my best. I will put in my best efforts. Let's see how it goes, I cannot promise anything because you never know what the future holds. Maybe medals, maybe other people will win, maybe I will make it or I may not be able to do good... However, it goes I will try my best," she added.

The 22-year-old shooter from Jhajjar, Haryana, demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, scoring 221.7 to secure the bronze. Korea’s Kim Yeji took the silver with a total of 241.3, while Jin Ye Oh won the gold with a Games record of 243.2. Bhaker was in contention for the gold until the second last shot but was edged out by Yeji’s 10.5 in response to her 10.3.

Bhaker’s success has reignited hope and excitement among Indian sports fans, reminiscent of the 2012 London Olympics when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang brought home silver and bronze respectively. Narang, who is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent, would be proud to see the young shooters continue the legacy.

