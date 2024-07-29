Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

In a heartbreaking moment for India, shooter Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. The 20-year-old athlete delivered a commendable performance in a competitive field, scoring 145.3 points in the final.

Jindal entered the final with a solid qualification round, where she secured the fifth position. Her journey in the final began with a score of 104.0 after 10 shots, which placed her in seventh place as the elimination process commenced.

Despite a crucial 10.5-point shot that briefly elevated her to sixth place and saw Norwegian competitor Hegg Jeanette Duestad being eliminated, Jindal was unable to maintain her position and subsequently finished in seventh place.

This result comes after a successful qualification campaign where Jindal outperformed notable competitors, including World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen, at the domestic trials.

In Sunday's qualification round, Ramita Jindal showcased impressive marksmanship, securing a spot in the women's 10m air rifle final with a fifth-place finish. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist achieved a total score of 631.5.

Ramita Jindal, a bronze medallist in the 10m air rifle event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, demonstrated resilience and skill in her Olympic debut, marking a significant achievement in her shooting career.

On Sunday, Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. This achievement opened India's account in the ongoing Paris Olympics and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

Despite Ramita Jindal missing out on her chance to add to India's medal tally after shooter Manu Bhaker's historic feat, several Indians took to X to commend her effort.

