Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy?

The city's cricket stadium is renowned as the 'Chinnaswamy Stadium.' Many are unaware of the story behind this name. However, the stadium's significance is inextricably linked to the memory of M. Chinnaswamy. Born in Mandya in 1900, Mangalam Chinnaswamy Mudaliar was a lawyer by profession. Although not a professional cricketer himself, he was the driving force behind the construction of the cricket stadium in Karnataka.

He served as the Secretary of the State Cricket Association from 1953 to 1978 and as its President from 1978 to 1990. He also held the positions of Secretary (1960-1965) and President (1977-1980) of the BCCI. He represented India at the ICC three times. Chinnaswamy played a crucial role in securing land from the state government for the stadium and oversaw its construction. The stadium was subsequently named in his honor. Chinnaswamy passed away in 1991.

Former Cricketers Reminisce About the First Test!

Stadium Overflowing with Spectators

The first match held in Bengaluru was a momentous occasion for Kannadigas. I was already part of the Karnataka Ranji team at the time. Before the first international match, a Ranji match was held at the stadium. I went to watch the India vs. West Indies match. The stadium was packed to the rafters, with people even outside. There was a festive atmosphere everywhere. Unlike today, there weren't many amenities back then. In a time without TV or phones, people listened to match commentary on the radio. Still, around 30,000 people attended the first match. Even without a gallery or roof, there were seating arrangements. The entire city seemed to be celebrating a cricket festival. The cheers of fans watching West Indian legends and their favorite Indian players were unforgettable.

- R. Sudhakar Rao, Former Indian Cricketer

I Went Just to See Keith Boyce's Throw

We were all thrilled that the West Indian giants were coming to India. I bought tickets and watched all five days of the game. I was a huge fan of West Indies all-rounder Keith Boyce. The way he threw the ball from the boundary line to wicket-keeper Deryck Murray at rocket speed was a sight to behold. There were many legendary players like Lance Gibbs, Vanburn Holder, Clive Lloyd, who were idols for cricket fans. Our team had stars like Gavaskar, GRV, Brijesh, Prasanna, and Chandra. Since I played cricket for Swastik Union, located next to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, I've seen the stadium's construction from the time they dug the foundation. It's heartwarming to see how far the stadium has come.

- K. Muralidhar, Former Cricketer

The World's Only Cricket Stadium with a Sub-Air System

The foundation stone for the international stadium was laid in May 1969. Construction began in 1970, and by 1974, half the work was complete. The KSCA Stadium successfully earned Test stadium status. In 1987, the stadium was renamed Chinnaswamy Stadium in memory of M. Chinnaswamy, who served as BCCI President from 1977 to 1980.

Initially equipped with temporary galleries, the stadium later got cement benches. Floodlights were installed before the 1996 World Cup.

Several renovations followed. In 2017, a sub-air system was installed, making Chinnaswamy Stadium the first cricket stadium in the world with this technology. This system allows play to resume within 20 minutes of rain stopping and also stores millions of liters of water.

The KSCA continues to embrace modern technology, including solar panels on the roof, LED bulbs for the new floodlights, and advanced waste management systems.

