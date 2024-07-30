Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

The Indian men's hockey team overcame a few defensive lapses to secure a 2-0 victory over Ireland, more or less ensuring their progression to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian men's hockey team overcame a few defensive lapses to secure a 2-0 victory over Ireland, more or less ensuring their progression to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Skipper Harmanpreet led the charge, scoring both goals in the Pool B match on Tuesday.

In contrast to their previous two matches, India consistently penetrated the Irish defense and dominated the first half. This was anticipated, given that Ireland was considered the weakest opponent in the pool.

Also read: PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

Despite a less convincing second half, the win elevated India's tally to seven points from three matches, while the loss eliminated Ireland from the quarterfinal contention.

Belgium and Australia, both undefeated with six points each, are set to face off later today.

India narrowly defeated New Zealand 3-2 and held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their previous two matches.

Argentina and New Zealand are expected to compete for the fourth spot in this pool, with the top four teams from each of the two pools advancing to the quarterfinals.

Harmanpreet scored in the 13th and 19th minutes, both in the first two quarters. The second half saw no goals despite numerous penalty corners, with Ireland wasting 10 opportunities.

India earned their first penalty corner just two minutes into the match when Abhishek made a move from the left and passed the ball to Sukhjeet Singh.

Harmanpreet's initial shot was blocked by an Irish defender, and Mandeep Singh couldn't capitalize on the rebound, losing possession.

Harmanpreet then set up another opportunity by passing to Sumit on the left flank, but Sumit's reverse strike hit the post.

India didn't have to wait long for their first goal, which came from a penalty stroke in the 13th minute. Gurjant intercepted the ball between two Irish players and sent it to Mandeep Singh.

A tackle by Shane O'Donoghue in front of the goalpost led the umpire to award a penalty stroke, which Harmanpreet converted.

The Indian captain doubled the lead by converting the fourth penalty corner in the second quarter after Ireland's defenders blocked two consecutive attempts.

India dominated the game on the pitch but maintained an aggressive approach throughout, leading to some incomplete clearances.

Also read: Manu Bhaker's Paris feat: Shooter joins elite list of Indian Olympians with 2 medals in a single edition

Ireland received their first penalty corner on a contentious decision by the umpire, as a ball from Kyle Marshall hit Manpreet's body while he was outside the striking circle. India, without a referral, protested, but the penalty corner stood.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a crucial save to maintain the 2-0 lead. Ireland played much better in the third quarter, earning eight penalty corners but failing to convert any.

While there were some defensive lapses from India, they managed to avoid any damage. A stronger opponent might have capitalized on these mistakes. Ireland earned two more penalty corners in the final quarter but couldn't finish them off.

Latest Videos