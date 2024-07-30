Manu Bhaker's Paris feat: Shooter joins elite list of Indian Olympians with 2 medals in a single edition

In a historic achievement, young shooter Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics on Tuesday.

In a historic achievement, young shooter Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics on Tuesday. Bhaker's remarkable feat at the Paris Olympics 2024 places her among an elite group of Indian athletes who have won multiple individual medals at the global showpiece, albeit in different years.

Also read: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in single Olympics, bags BRONZE with Sarabjot in Paris

Sushil Kumar: Pioneer in Indian Wrestling

Wrestler Sushil Kumar holds the distinction of being India's first two-time Olympic medallist in an individual event. He clinched a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a victory that significantly boosted the popularity of wrestling in India. Kumar surpassed his own achievement by securing a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, marking India's first-ever wrestling silver at the Games.

However, Kumar's career took a dramatic downturn when he was implicated in the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar in 2021. He is currently serving a jail term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

P V Sindhu: A Shuttling Legend

P V Sindhu, one of India's greatest athletes, became the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She added a bronze medal to her tally at the Tokyo Olympics, making her the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, after Sushil Kumar.

As a 2019 world champion, Sindhu is now aiming to become the first Indian athlete to win three Olympic medals as she competes in the women's singles competition at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker: A Historic Double at Paris

At the Paris Games, Manu Bhaker not only joined the ranks of Sindhu and Sushil but also achieved the unique feat of winning two medals in the same edition of the Olympics. On Tuesday, Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, secured a team bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition. This victory came after she had already claimed a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue on Sunday.

Also read: Manu Bhaker's parents, village in Jhajjar erupt in celebration after historic feat at Paris Olympics (WATCH)

Bhaker's accomplishment is a testament to her resilience and mental fortitude, especially considering the challenges she faced during her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, where a malfunctioning pistol left her in tears.

Bhaker has another opportunity to add to her medal haul in the women's 25m air pistol event, with the qualification round scheduled for August 2.

Latest Videos