    PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to shooter Sarabjot Singh after he and Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    In a historic achievement, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh combined their skills to secure the bronze medal, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports. Bhaker, who had already won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, teamed up with Singh to defeat the Korean duo of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin with a score of 16-10.

    During their conversation, PM Modi expressed his admiration and pride in Sarabjot’s performance. “Sarabjot, many, many, many congratulations. You have done India proud. Your hard work has borne fruit. Congratulate Manu as well from my end,” Modi told Singh.

    Acknowledging Sarabjot's previous disappointment in the men’s 10m air pistol event, the Prime Minister added, “In your division, you fell short narrowly, but proved yourself in today’s event.”

    Sarabjot Singh responded with humility and resolve, stating, “Yes, I fell short by one attempt. But no problem, I will put up a better performance in the next Olympics.”

    The Prime Minister also praised the teamwork between Sarabjot and Manu Bhaker, inquiring about their success. “You have done well. The manner in which you and Manu have been performing... you displayed brilliant teamwork. What’s the reason behind it?” Modi asked.

    Sarabjot explained, “We have been together since 2019. Since Nationals, we have been a good team. We also bagged gold in the Nationals. Even in the Junior World Cup and other World Cups, we have bagged gold there as well. We have had a good experience and I hope next time we can win a gold medal.”

    PM Modi expressed his confidence in their future success, stating, “I am sure you will achieve it. I have full faith. You are doing well and with full dedication.”

    He further requested Sarabjot to pass on his best wishes to Manu Bhaker. “Give my best wishes to Manu. Once again, heartiest congratulations to both of you from my side. Also, give my wishes to all the players who are there,” Modi instructed.

    In closing, Sarabjot thanked the Prime Minister, saying, “Thank you so much sir, Jai Hind.”

    The Indian pair’s performance was a dramatic turnaround from their initial struggles. Despite a rocky start, including a poor opening shot by Singh, the duo showcased remarkable resilience and skill, eventually overpowering their opponents in a series of intense rounds. Bhaker’s exceptional consistency played a crucial role, as she maintained a high level of performance throughout the contest.

    The bronze medal win is particularly notable as Bhaker becomes the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to secure two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. Singh, hailing from a farming family in Ambala, also demonstrated his determination by overcoming a challenging individual performance earlier in the competition.

    Looking ahead, Bhaker will compete in the 25m women's pistol qualification on August 2, where she is a strong contender, having previously secured gold medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

