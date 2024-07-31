Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Focus on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen & boxer Lovlina; India's Day 5 schedule with timings here

    On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's top shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy are set to showcase their talent in the singles events.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 6:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 6:43 AM IST

    On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's top shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy are set to showcase their talent in the singles events. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who began her campaign with a commanding straight-games victory over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, will now face Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in her next match.

    In the men's event, Lakshya Sen will compete against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, while HS Prannoy will go head-to-head with Vietnam's Duc Phat Le.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    In a notable achievement on Tuesday, India secured their second medal at the ongoing Olympics, courtesy of Bhanu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. The duo clinched a bronze medal in the mixed 10m air pistol event. India aims to further boost its medal tally through shooting events, with four shooters competing in the qualification rounds on Wednesday.

    Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will participate in the 50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification round, while Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will vie for a spot in the women's trap qualification.

    In table tennis, young star Sreeja Akula will face Singapore's Jian Zeng in the round of 32 clash in the women's singles event. Additionally, Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, will commence her campaign in Paris with a bout against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad.

    As India's athletes gear up for another day of intense competition, the nation eagerly anticipates their performances and hopes for more medal-winning moments.

    Here's a look at India's Day 5 schedule with timings at the Paris Olympics 2024:

    Shooting

    *50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale-- 12:30pm

    *Women's Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm

    Badminton

    *Women's singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) -- 12:50pm

    *Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) -- 1:40pm

    *Men's singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) -- 11pm

    Table Tennis

    *Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 2:20pm

    Boxing

    *Women's 75kg round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)-- 3:50pm

    *Men's 71kg round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) -- 12:18 am (Aug 1).

    Also read: PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

    Archery

    *Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) -- 3:56pm

    *Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)-- 9:15pm

    Equestrian

    *Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla -- 1:30pm.

    Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH)

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    ELIMINATED! Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH)

    Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH)

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

