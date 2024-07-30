Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Manu Bhaker, the prodigious Indian shooter, has already etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history by clinching two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. As the nation celebrates, all eyes are now set on Bhaker’s next challenge: the 25m women's pistol qualification on August 2, where she has a promising chance of making it to the finals.

    22-year-old Bhaker made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, but that achievement occurred in the pre-Independence era.

    Bhaker's stellar performance in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh, secured a decisive 16-10 victory against the Korean duo of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin. This feat followed her earlier success in the women's 10m air pistol event, where she also secured a bronze medal.

    The young shooter from Jhajjar, Haryana, displayed extraordinary steadiness under pressure, consistently hitting scores above 10. Her ability to maintain composure in the face of high expectations has been a hallmark of her Olympic journey. Bhaker's father, Ram Kishan, credited her renewed self-confidence to the guidance of coach Jaspal Rana, with whom she reunited ahead of the Paris Games.

    "I have been left speechless, it's a very big achievement for the country," said Ram Kishan at their third-storey society flat here even as dozens of well wishers celebrated the achievement with sweets and 'dhols'. Jaspal had been a great shooter in his time and their tuning is very good. When she stared working with him again, her confidence went high and the results are there for everyone to see," Kishan was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

    "Manu's efforts and Jaspal's blessings, it all helped in her success," he added.

    Bhaker’s upcoming event in the 25m sports pistol category has the potential to further cement her legacy. She has previously excelled in this event, winning gold medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. The anticipation is palpable, with many hoping she will add another medal to her impressive tally.

    "Not just us but the expectations of the entire country have gone up after two bronze medals. And I feel 'woh ummedon pe khari utregi' (she will live up to the expectations) in her third event as well," believes Manu Bhaker's father.

    As Bhaker prepares for her next challenge, the support from her family and fans remains unwavering. The Indian sporting community now waits with bated breath to see if Bhaker can once again rise to the occasion and create history on August 2. Her journey so far has been a testament to resilience and determination, and her potential third medal could solidify her status as one of India's most decorated Olympians.

