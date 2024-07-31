Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals with win over Sunniva Hofstad

    Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain continued her impressive form at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a decisive 5-0 victory over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the 75kg category.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain continued her impressive form at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a decisive 5-0 victory over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the 75kg category. The bout took place on Wednesday, marking another step toward a potential second Olympic medal for the Indian boxer.

    Borgohain, who previously clinched a bronze in the 69kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, showcased her versatility and skill in her new weight class. The reigning world champion dominated the match, outclassing her opponent to advance to the quarterfinals.

    In the next round, Borgohain is set to face top-seeded Chinese boxer Li Qian, a silver medallist in the middleweight division at the Tokyo Games. The highly anticipated clash will take place on August 4, with both athletes vying for a spot in the semifinals.

    Borgohain's quest for another Olympic medal continues as she prepares to face one of her toughest challenges yet.

    A win against Qian would bring her one step closer to achieving consecutive podium finishes at the Olympics, solidifying her status as one of India's premier boxing talents.

