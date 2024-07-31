Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'That Rajinikanth move...': Lakshya Sen's epic shot in win over Christie at Paris Olympics wins hearts (WATCH)

    India’s Lakshya Sen delivered a memorable performance in the men's singles badminton competition at the Paris Olympics, stunning the crowd with an incredible shot that echoed the flair of Indian cinema legend Rajinikanth.

    First Published Jul 31, 2024

    India’s Lakshya Sen delivered a memorable performance in the men's singles badminton competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, stunning the crowd with an incredible shot that echoed the flair of Indian cinema legend Rajinikanth.

    In a riveting encounter, Sen, ranked 22 and a bronze medallist from the 2021 World Championships, faced off against Indonesia’s world number 4 Jonatan Christie. The Indian shuttler secured a dominant straight-game victory, 21-18, 21-12, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

    

    The highlight of the match came during the first game when the scores were tied at 19-18. Sen executed a spectacular behind-the-back return shot that left spectators in awe. The shot, reminiscent of a classic Rajinikanth move, showcased Sen’s extraordinary reflexes and tactical brilliance. This moment proved pivotal as it gave Sen the game point, which he converted effortlessly.

    Sen's performance was marked by his strategic play and exceptional court coverage. He neutralized Christie’s attempts to slow down the game with precise, flat exchanges and relentless attacking strokes. Christie had initially led 5-0, but Sen’s resilience and tactical adjustments turned the tide, ultimately securing the first game.

    

    In the second game, Sen maintained his high tempo, capitalizing on Christie’s errors and keeping him from finding his rhythm. The Indonesian's desperation mistakes, including numerous long shots and misjudged returns, paved the way for Sen's convincing win.

    Sen is now set to face fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will be competing against Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat later today. This victory underscores Sen’s impressive form and readiness for the challenges ahead in the Olympics.

