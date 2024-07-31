Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Akula secures win over Zeng Jian on birthday, joins Manika Batra in Round of 16

In a thrilling display of talent and determination, India's Sreeja Akula has made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics by securing a historic spot in the women's singles Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Akula's remarkable journey in the tournament continued with an impressive win against Singapore's Zeng Jian in their round of 32 clash at the Games. Demonstrating her exceptional skills, Akula overcame Zeng Jian with a commanding 3-2 victory. The match showcased Akula's precision and strategy, with scores of 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10.

This win not only highlights her growing prowess on the international stage but also secures her place in the elite league alongside fellow Indian table tennis star Manika Batra.

Earlier in the tournament, Batra had made history herself by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the Round of 16 in the Paris Olympics 2024 singles competition. Batra's exceptional performance included a 4-0 thrashing of higher-ranked Prithika Pavade of France, marking a significant milestone for Indian table tennis.

Sreeja Akula’s achievement further cements India's presence in the global table tennis arena. With this win, Akula joins Batra in the Round of 16, showcasing the growing strength and competitiveness of Indian table tennis players on the world stage.

As Akula celebrates her birthday, the table tennis community and fans eagerly anticipate her next match, hoping for continued success and possibly more historic moments.

