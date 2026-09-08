The players’ draft for the Odisha T20 League 2026 - CM Trophy concluded with six franchises finalising their 16-member squads. Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty were announced as the brand ambassadors for the tournament.

The players’ draft for the Odisha T20 League 2026 - CM Trophy was held on Sunday by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), with the complete squads of all six franchises finalised for the new season of the tournament. Each franchise picked a total of 16 players during the draft, completing their squads ahead of the upcoming edition.

The draft brought together some of the promising cricketing talent from across the state, allowing players to compete on a professional platform and take another step forward in their careers, according to a press release. Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty were also announced as the brand ambassadors of the tournament, adding further experience and prominence to the league.

The six franchises that will compete in the Odisha T20 League 2026 - CM Trophy are Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, Rourkela Superstars, Sambalpur Warriors and Cuttack Panthers.

Speaking on the occasion, OCA Honorary Secretary Mr Sanjay Behera said the completion of the players’ draft marks an important step towards the new season and highlighted the league’s role in creating opportunities for Odisha’s cricketers. “As we move into the second edition of the Odisha T20 League 2026 - CM Trophy, I would like to thank all the team owners, coaches, team managers and members of the Odisha Cricket Association for their continued support. The encouraging interest from franchise owners and investors is a positive sign for the commercial growth of the league. More importantly, this tournament is about creating a strong platform for our players and building a pathway for them to progress to the next level. We will continue to strengthen the league, provide more opportunities to our cricketers and take Odisha cricket forward.”

The dignitaries present at the ceremony included Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President, OCA; Sanjay Behera, Secretary, OCA; Jagamohan Pattnaik, Vice-President, OCA; Bikash Pradhan, Treasurer, OCA; and Prabhat Kumar Bhol, Joint Secretary, OCA.

Complete Squads

Bhubaneswar Tigers

Head Coach: Subit Biswal Assistant Coach: Bibhudatta Panda Squad: Swastik Samal (C), Rajesh Mohanty, Shreyansh Bhardwaj, Badal Biswal, Ashutosh Chhuria, Sambit Beja, Md Sohail Khan, Dinesh Kumar Majhi, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Rudra Prasad Mallick, Janam Jay Jena, Swayambhu Palai, Ritesh Priyaranjan, Rakesh Pattanaik, Umesh Kumar Goutam, Shashikant Yadav

Puri Titans

Head Coach: Preetamjit Das Assistant Coach: Ashish Savita Full Squad: Aditya Rout (C), Nihar B Bhuyan, Deepak Tiwari, Sreeyanshu Pattnaik, Ayush Sutar, Swayam Srivastava, Chandeep Riar, Anil Parida, Krishna Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Panakala Sasanka, Aditya Anand, Sumit Sharma, Aashirwad Swain, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Tarani Sa

Keonjhar Miners

Head Coach: Suryakant Pradhan Assistant Coach: Girija Rout Full Squad: Rajesh Dhupar, Subhransu Senapati (C), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Sujal Singh, Prayash Kumar Singh, Vageesh Sharma, Ayush Barik, Vimal Kumar, Jogeswar Bag, Swagat Sourav Mishra, Arnab Patnaik, Mayank Pattnayak, Kshyama Sagar Bal, Rakesh Biswal, Soyanshu Pattnayak

Rourkela Superstars

Coach: Sanjay Raul Assistant Coach: Prashant Sahoo Full Squad: Govinda Poddar (C), Sambit Baral, Sawan Pahariya, Biswajeet Pradhan, Asutosh Marndi, Pappu Roy, Sandeep Pattnaik, Bivash Shaw, Akash Mohapatra, Subham Priyadarshi, Prayan Samal, Sobhan Dev, Behera, Dibyam Chhapadia, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Soubhagya Rout, Omkar Mohanty

Sambalpur Warriors

Head Coach: Basant Mohanty Assistant Coach: Rakesh Mohanty Full Squad: Gaurav Choudhury (C), Swoop Samith Bhuyan, Bikram Kishor, Samal, Ankit Yadav, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Mahesh Sahoo, Baibhav Mohanty, Sarthak Panda, Panakala Mokshit, Shantanu Mishra, Md Danish, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Sayed Tufayl Ahmad, Om T Munde, Soumya Ranjan Lenka

Cuttack Panthers

Head Coach: Pravanjan Mullick Assistant Coach: Deepak Mangaraj Full Squad: Biplab Samantaray (C), D Ayush, M Goutam Gopal, Soumya Ranjan Biswal, Sibun Nanda, Abhiroop Das, Sarthak S Prakash, Subhasis Mallick, Raaz Yadav, Priyansu Mohanty, Piyus Mantri, Abhishek Singh, Prasant Rana, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Gouda, Subham Satrujit

With the squads now finalised and the six franchises ready, the Odisha T20 League 2026 -CM Trophy is set for another season of competitive cricket while continuing its focus on providing a platform for the state's emerging talent. (ANI)