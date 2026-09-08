Barcelona have scored 17 goals in four games despite lacking a traditional No. 9. Hansi Flick’s fluid system has Raphinha operating centrally, while Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon exploit spaces. The approach has transformed Barca into a goal-scoring force.

Barcelona fans haven't seen a goal-fest like this in almost 70 years. We're talking 17 goals in just four matches, with five-goal hauls in three of them. The craziest part? Coach Hansi Flick is pulling this off without a proper number 9 striker.

Everyone says you need a superstar striker who scores 40-50 goals a season to win big trophies. Think Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Lionel Messi at Barça, or Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. But Flick's Barcelona is trying a new formula, and it looks even more dangerous.

Flick started the new season with a big handicap. He lost 38-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who went to America, and Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres, who joined PSG. Between them, they scored 39 goals last season. The club tried to sign Julián Álvarez to fill the gap, but Atlético Madrid played hardball. In the end, they only managed to get Gabriel Jesus.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal brace helps Barcelona demolish Valencia in 5-0 win

Flick’s Master Plan Behind Barcelona’s Free-Flowing Attack

So, how is Barça scoring so much without a main striker? That's where Flick's master plan comes in. His new front line has Raphinha playing as a central attacker, with Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon on the wings. Behind them, the midfield is controlled by Fermín López, Pedri, and Rodri.

Raphinha is the main man in this attacking puzzle. But he's not your typical number 9 who just waits inside the penalty box. He's constantly on the move, which totally confuses the opposition's defenders. They don't know whether to hold their positions or follow him.

This movement creates a lot of space for other players to attack, especially the wingers and attacking midfielders. It allows the midfielders to push deep into the final third. Raphinha himself has been brilliant, with 6 goals and 1 assist in just four matches.

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In Flick's system, Lamine Yamal is no longer just a winger; he's a free-roaming playmaker. The combination between him and Fermín López is working wonders. When Yamal gets the ball, defenders naturally swarm towards him. This opens up space for Fermín to make a run and attack. It works the other way too. Fermín's forward runs give Yamal the time and space to create chances or attack himself.

When Fermín drifts to the right, Yamal can cut inside and get into scoring positions. He has already scored four goals this season. He's become a secondary striker, not just a creator. If you look at last season, even in the World Cup, his game was mostly about creating chances. But with Barcelona now, things are very different.

How Has Gordon Quickly Adapted To Flick’s System?

The second goal against Valencia is a perfect example. As Yamal pulls wide to the right, he stretches the defence, creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. And you have to talk about Anthony Gordon. He has fit into Barça's system so quickly. He's the key to their fast, vertical attacks.

You could say he's the 'speed' in their moves. While Yamal creates chaos, Gordon is the one who makes smart runs to take advantage of it. He already has 4 assists in just 244 minutes of play.

Even the midfielders are getting on the scoresheet, thanks to the space created by the movements of Raphinha, Yamal, and Gordon. But despite all this success, Flick himself admits that he still wants a proper number 9. And there's a big question mark: will this striker-less strategy actually work against top-quality teams?

Also Read: Hansi Flick backs Lamine Yamal to rediscover form after tough start