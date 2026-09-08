A Pakistani cricket fan went viral after telling team mentor Wahab Riaz on a live show that winning the trophy doesn't matter, but beating India does. This came right after India thrashed Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup group match.

A Pakistani fan has lashed out at coach and former pacer Wahab Riaz after the women's team's defeat to Team India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, September 5.

Pakistan suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat, folding for a paltry 55 runs in 18.1 overs, recording their lowest-ever total in T20Is, before Team India chased down a 56-run target in just 8.4 overs to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. The 28-run unbeaten partnership between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) and Deepti Sharma (12) for the fourth wicket steered India comfortably across the finish line after a brief top-order wobble.

This was Team India's 15th victory in 18 T20I matches against Pakistan, further extending their historical dominance in the cross-border rivalry. In theWomen's T20 Asia Cup, the Women in Blue have extended leading 5-1 in the head-to-head record against their arch-rivals.

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‘We Just Want to Beat’

Though Pakistan suffered yet another humiliating defeat at the hands of Team India, fans on social media emphasized that it is not merely about the final scoreboard, but the manner of the surrender that has eroded trust.

In a video that went viral on social media, a fan, who was in attendance for the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai, confronted team mentor Wahab Riaz directly. Expressing frustration over Pakistan's dismal performance against Team India, a fan told Wahab Riaz that securing silverware mattered far less than simply breaking the losing streak against their arch-rivals.

“Wahab bhai, India ko beat karna hai humne. Humein trophy nahi chahiye, India ko humne harana hai,” a fan said.

(Wahab, brother, we need to beat India. We don't need the trophy; we just want to defeat India.)

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The outburst came after India crushed Pakistan in their group-stage match and sealed a semi-final spot with a victory over Hong Kong on Monday, September 7. India topped Group A, while Pakistan followed them into the knockouts after a big win over Hong Kong in their next game.

Fatima Sana-led side will now face defending champions Sri Lanka. If both India and Pakistan win their respective semi-finals, they could meet again in the final on September 13.

Indian Fans Mock Pakistan’s India-Centric Approach

A viral video of a Pakistani fan making a passionate plea to defeat India rather than winning the Women's Asia Cup has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with Indian fans mocking Pakistan’s India-centric approach and questioning the focus on rivalry over winning the trophy.

Taking to their X handles, many Indian cricket fans mocked the sentiment, arguing that winning the trophy should matter more than defeating India. Some called the mindset ‘peak level illusion,’ while others said the focus on beating one rival showed misplaced priorities.

Some fans went further, with one saying Pakistan should ‘beat Somalia as well’ if that boosted their confidence, while another remarked that “they can only dream” of defeating India.

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Pakistan have been participating in the Women's Asia Cup since 2006, but haven't won a continental title, as their best finish being runners-up in 2012 and 2016 editions of the tournament, losing both to Team India. India and Pakistan need to defeat UAE/Bangladesh and defending champions Sri Lanka, respectively, for the much-anticipated final on September 13 in Dubai.

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