Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a swimming competition in Dibrugarh, crediting PM Modi's efforts for India's sports transformation. He mentioned grooming athletes for the 2036 Olympics and India hosting the 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the first Samiran Bordoloi Memorial Inter Club Swimming Competition at the newly constructed swimming pool stadium in Dibrugarh.

India's Sporting Transformation

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal highlighted the transformation in India's sports landscape over the past 12 years and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained efforts and focus on sports for the country's progress. "You have witnessed the transformation in India's sports landscape over the past 12 years; this has been made possible solely through the PM's sustained efforts and the keen interest and attention he has devoted to sports," Sonowal said.

He said Indian athletes have delivered strong performances on major international stages, which has inspired the younger generation to take up sports. "Consequently, athletes have succeeded in delivering outstanding performances on major international stages, which in turn has significantly inspired the new generation," he added.

Sonowal also said preparations were already underway to identify and groom young athletes with an eye on the 2036 Olympics, which India is set to host. "I believe that preparations are already underway to groom our young athletes so that they can participate in the 2036 Olympics, which India is set to host," the Union Minister said.

India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Meanwhile, India is also officially set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Following the conclusion of the 2026 Glasgow CWG, the Commonwealth Games Flag was handed over in Glasgow to Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, representing Gujarat as the host state for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag with full honour and dignity to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the State Cabinet meeting earlier this month.

The Commonwealth Games Flag will now remain in Gujarat until the 2030 CWG. Along with advancing the Fit India vision, it will serve as a source of inspiration for athletes and support the preparations for the upcoming CWG.

The Commonwealth Games Flag is a symbol of unity, friendship, equality, and the spirit of sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations. It inspires athletes to uphold the values of global brotherhood, mutual respect, and peace through sport. The arrival of the flag in the host city is regarded as a symbol of the beginning of preparations and the growing excitement for the Games. (ANI)