Former Indian footballer IM Vijayan expressed deep sadness over Lionel Messi's retirement, calling it a loss for global football. He stated there is "no chance of finding another Messi" and that the world will miss his presence in the Argentina team.

Former Indian footballer IM Vijayan expressed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football, saying there would be "no chance of finding another Messi" and that his retirement was a loss for football fans around the world.

Messi, who is also known as La Pulga, announced his retirement from international football on August 31 at the age of 39, bringing an end to a remarkable career with Argentina. The former footballer Vijayan said Messi's retirement was disappointing not only for Argentina supporters but for football fans across the globe.

A Personal and Professional Loss

"Messi's retirement is very sad news. Not just for Argentina fans, but for everyone around the world. Everyone knows Messi is a great player, so it's a very sad moment for everyone. There's no chance of finding another Messi. We know how many awards he's won; he's won every award in the world," Vijayan told ANI.

Vijayan highlighted Messi's achievements, including his Ballon d'Or awards and FIFA World Cup triumph, while also reflecting on the Argentine's family. "He's won the Ballon d'Or and the World Cup. It's sad because his father used to go to the stadium to watch his matches. Now that his father has passed away, I think that's why he's retiring. Otherwise, there was no chance of him retiring," he said.

Still at the Top of His Game

The former Indian international also pointed to Messi's recent performances for Inter Miami, saying the Argentine still possesses the quality to perform at the highest level. "I recently saw the Inter Miami match where they won with seven goals; Messi scored four goals himself. He also assisted Suarez. He has the game, the skill. I don't know who the next Messi will be, but our only sorrow is that Messi won't be in the Argentina team anymore. This is very sad for football fans worldwide," Vijayan said.

Following a Legend's Footsteps

Comparing Messi's legacy with that of Argentine great Diego Maradona, Vijayan said football fans once wondered who would emerge after Maradona before Messi eventually took centre stage. "Even if someone is a Brazil fan, Messi is Messi. No one else like him will come. We used to wonder who would come after Maradona. Maradona is God. We wondered who would follow him, and then Messi appeared," he said.

An Inevitable End and New Beginnings

Vijayan acknowledged that retirement is an inevitable part of a footballer's career but expressed hope that Argentina's younger players would now get opportunities. "Messi's retirement--as you age, you have to retire eventually. Messi will leave, and other players will come; there are many young talents. They will come up. It will be very good if they get a chance," he concluded. (ANI)