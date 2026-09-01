Lionel Messi Net Worth: Rs 9,000+ Crore Fortune, Salary, Endorsements and Business Empire
Argentine football legend and captain Lionel Messi has made a shocking announcement about his retirement from international football. But do you know what his net worth is? Let's take a deep dive into his salary, endorsements, and all his assets.
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Messi joins the billionaire club
As Argentine football legend Lionel Messi announces his international retirement, his massive financial empire is also in the spotlight. According to reports from Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, the 39-year-old's total net worth is about $1.1 billion, which is roughly ₹8,380 crore. After a career spanning over 20 years, he's not just scored goals on the field but also joined the list of billionaire athletes, becoming the world's second-richest footballer.
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A whopping ₹1,065 crore per year!
Messi's annual income is enough to make anyone's head spin. He reportedly earns around $140 million (over ₹1,065 crore) every year. This includes about ₹530 crore from his on-field salary and another ₹530 crore from endorsements and commercial deals. Throughout his career, he has made over $700 million (more than ₹5,330 crore) from just salaries and bonuses. Before taxes, his total career earnings, both on and off the field, have crossed a staggering $1.8 billion (₹13,700 crore).
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From Barcelona to the Inter Miami special deal
Messi built his financial foundation during his time at the Barcelona club. His 2017 contract with Barcelona earned him up to ₹1,520 crore a year, including bonuses. Later, at Paris Saint-Germain, he received ₹570 crore per year before taxes. In 2023, he moved to America's 'Inter Miami' club, choosing it over a massive offer from Saudi Arabia. Here, his base salary is between ₹410 crore and ₹450 crore, with the total package reaching ₹530 crore to ₹600 crore. The deal also gives him a share in Apple TV's subscription revenue and the right to buy equity stock in Inter Miami after retirement.
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Adidas contract and business ventures
Off the field, Messi's brand value is huge. He has been with the Adidas brand since 2006 and even signed a lifetime contract with them. Sponsorships alone bring him about ₹530 crore annually. He also has partnerships with major brands like PepsiCo, Mastercard, and Lowe's. Messi is also a sharp businessman. In 2024, he launched a sports drink brand called 'Más+ by Messi' with Marc Anthony International. He has invested in the Argentine restaurant chain 'El Club de la Milanesa' and bought stakes in Spain's lower-division club Cornellà, Uruguay's Deportivo LSM, and the Las Leones club in Rosario.
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Real estate and luxury properties
Messi doesn't just keep his wealth in bank accounts; he has invested heavily in real estate. He owns super-luxurious homes in Spain and South Florida. He also runs a real estate investment company in Spain that owns hotels and commercial properties under the name 'MiM Hotels'. From a family that struggled with his medical expenses of $1,000 a month (around ₹80,000 back then) for a growth hormone deficiency when he was 10, to becoming the world's second-richest footballer with a net worth of ₹8,380 crore, Messi's journey is a record in itself.
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