3 5 Image Credit : Getty

From Barcelona to the Inter Miami special deal

Messi built his financial foundation during his time at the Barcelona club. His 2017 contract with Barcelona earned him up to ₹1,520 crore a year, including bonuses. Later, at Paris Saint-Germain, he received ₹570 crore per year before taxes. In 2023, he moved to America's 'Inter Miami' club, choosing it over a massive offer from Saudi Arabia. Here, his base salary is between ₹410 crore and ₹450 crore, with the total package reaching ₹530 crore to ₹600 crore. The deal also gives him a share in Apple TV's subscription revenue and the right to buy equity stock in Inter Miami after retirement.