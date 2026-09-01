Barcelona produced an attacking masterclass to beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both scored twice, with Yamal reaching the 50-goal milestone for the club. The victory continued Hansi Flick's side's strong start to the season.

Barcelona produced an attacking masterclass at Spotify Camp Nou as Hansi Flick's side came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 on Monday, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha scoring twice each.

Rayo Strike First

Rayo stunned the hosts early when Alvaro Garcia broke down the left and cut the ball back for Sergio Camello, who beat Andreas Christensen before firing past Joan Garcia in the 12th minute. It was the first goal Barcelona had conceded in La Liga this season.

Barcelona Respond in Style

Barcelona responded quickly, with Raphinha equalising in the 19th minute after cutting inside Pathe Ciss and sending a low shot into the bottom corner.

VICTORY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1SlehxJiuU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2026

Yamal's Landmark Goal

The hosts then completed their turnaround moments later. Yamal collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner to give Barcelona the lead. The goal was a landmark moment for the 19-year-old, marking his 50th goal for Barcelona's first team and making him the youngest player in the club's history to reach the milestone.

Barca Dominate Second Half

Barcelona continued to dominate, with Pedri controlling the midfield and Anthony Gordon providing a constant threat down the flanks. Jules Kounde appeared to have added a third before half-time, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Barcelona eventually extended their advantage six minutes after the restart. Gordon created the opportunity with a low ball across the face of goal, which Rayo defender Florian Lejeune inadvertently turned into his own net.

Rayo refused to give up and reduced the deficit in the 59th minute when Camello rose at the near post to head a corner beyond Joan Garcia.

However, Barcelona restored their two-goal advantage through Raphinha. Kounde's long ball started the move before Gordon produced a back-heel to set up the Brazilian, who finished clinically.

Yamal then completed the scoring in the 90th minute, curling a composed effort inside the post to seal his brace and cap a memorable performance.

The match also saw Egyptian youngster Hamza Abdelkarim make his competitive debut for Barcelona after impressing during pre-season.

The victory underlined Barcelona's attacking strength as Flick's side continued their strong start to the season.