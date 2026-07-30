Javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to reclaim his Commonwealth Games title in Glasgow. He won gold in 2018 but missed the 2022 games. India also excelled on Day 7, winning 3 medals and guaranteeing 6 more in boxing, taking the total to 15.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his bid to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title when he takes part in the men's javelin throw event at the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday. Chopra won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to an injury. The Olympic medallist now returns to the Games in Glasgow with an eye on securing his second Commonwealth Games title.

Recent Form at Doha Diamond League

Earlier, the former world champion competed at the Doha Diamond League, marking his first competition of the 2026 season after recovering from a back injury. In Doha, the former Olympic gold medallist dusted off the rust and soon found his groove on the third attempt, registering a throw of 85.69 metres to jump to third in the standings at the end of round three. The former World Number 1 followed it up with a throw of 83.45 metres in the fourth round and needed a throw in excess of 86 metres in the fifth round to remain in the top three and qualify for the final shootout. Unfortunately, as things panned out, Neeraj recorded another foul throw and dropped down to fourth to bring an end to his participation.

Javelin Throw Schedule at CWG 2026

The men's javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in two stages, with the qualification round scheduled for July 30, followed by the medal-deciding final in the early hours of August 1 (IST).

India Shines on Day 7

Meanwhile, India had a strong Day 7 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning three medals, one gold and two silver, and securing at least six more medals in boxing. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold in the men's T47 100m with a Games record time of 10.71 seconds, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth took silver to complete India's one-two finish. Murali Sreeshankar also won silver in men's long jump, becoming the first Indian male long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

Six Indian boxers, Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal, reached the semifinals, guaranteeing at least six more medals. India also progressed in several athletics and lawn bowls events, while recording mixed results in swimming and para-athletics.

At the end of Day 7, India had 15 medals in total, three gold, nine silver and three bronze.