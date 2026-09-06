Fatima Sana’s fiery send-off to Shafali Verma drew attention during the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026. Despite her three-wicket haul, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for 55, their lowest T20I total against India.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s fiery send-off to India opener Shafali Verma became a talking point during their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, September 5.

The Women in Blue extended their dominance against Pakistan with a seven-wicket win, finishing the group stage as table toppers before the semifinals. With a mere 56-run target, the seven-time champions chased down the target in just 8.4 overs. The 28-run unbeaten partnership between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) and Deepti Sharma (12) for the fourth wicket steered India comfortably across the finish line after a brief top-order wobble.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting line-up succumbed to a sensational bowling display by India's spin attack, bundling out for just 55 runs in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever T20I total against the arch-rivals. Shree Charani (3/7), Prema Rawat (3/9) and Deepti Sharma (2/5) wreaked havoc through the batting order, leaving no room for recovery.

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Fatima Sana’s Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Varma Goes Viral

As Team India defeated Pakistan to finish the group stage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the top of the table, Fatima Sana’s send-off to Shafali Verma became the major talking point of the match. Though the Pakistan captain picked all three wickets of India to finish with figures of 3/17, the fiery send-off to Shafali quickly overshadowed her efforts.

The incident took place in the 2nd over of India’s run chase when Shafali, who had smashed Fatima Sana for a boundary, attempted to work the next delivery towards the leg side but got a soft leading edge that ballooned back towards the Pakistan captain. Fatima completed the bowl and caught to dismiss the India opener for 12 off 6 balls.

As soon as completing the follow-through after taking the catch, Fatima gestured towards Shafali and pointed towards the pavilion, seemingly asking the India opener to walk back. Since the clash between India and Pakistan has become one of the most fiercely contested fixtures in international cricket, every micro-moment is heavily scrutinized.

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However, it was believed that Fatima Sana’s send-off to Shafali Verma was a reply to India opener’s similar gesture to Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali following her dismissal earlier in the innings.

After Shafali Verma’s wicket, Fatima Sana dismissed India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in quick succession, reducing India to a jittery 29/3. However, her valiant spell ultimately wasn't enough to defend the meager target, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma calmly anchored the chase to seal the seven-wicket win.

Vivek Razdan Takes Brutal Dig at Fatima Sana

Fatima Sana’s fiery send-off to Shafali Verma despite Pakistan’s eventual heavy defeat also drew a sharp on-air reaction from commentator Vivek Razdan.

The former Indian cricketer, who was commentating during India’s Women’s Asia Cup clash, took a sharp dig at Fatima Sana’s animated send-off, reminding the Pakistan captain that India’s bowlers had already ‘shown’ her team the way back to the dressing room.

“Our bowlers have already shown you the way. They bowled out your entire team and sent them back to the dressing room in just 40–45 minutes. What direction are you going to show us now?” Razdan said on air.

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Meanwhile, Team India finished the group stage with an unbeaten all-win record, carrying immense momentum into the semifinals, as they look to capture yet another continental crown. Pakistan, on the other hand, must defeat Hong Kong in order to secure their place in the knockout stages as the tournament heats up.

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