Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Dallas Mavericks defeated Phoenix Suns 123-90 in the Western Conference semis of the NBA 2022 playoffs. Luka Doncic played a critical role in helping the Mavericks storm into the final.

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Phoenix, First Published May 16, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    It was a contrasting day out for the two teams. While the host Phoenix Suns were not in their best form in its deciding game of the Western Conference semis of the NBA 2022 playoffs, visitor Dallas Mavericks were on a different level altogether. The latter put on a splendid show, aided by its top in-form forward Luka Doncic, to storm into the Western Conference final. Played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, the Suns were ousted 123-90. Meanwhile, the Mavericks would be taking on the Golden State Warriors in the first game on Wednesday in San Francisco.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    It came as the second setback of Sunday after the record 17-time former champion Boston Celtics was knocked out by the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in the Eastern Conference semis. As for the Suns, it had the best regular-season record. However, it looked far from its best on Sunday. In the first half, it registered a season-low of 24.4% in the field and had just 27 points at the half-time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    ALSO READ: 'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    On the other hand, Doncic accumulated 27 points of his own in the opening half, while the Mavericks possessed a lead of 30 points during the same, which is the largest in any final playoffs semis game. By the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks had a 42-point lead, the most extensive trail for the Suns this season. Doncic managed to finish with 35 points, ten rebounds and four assists in his three quarters before being subbed in the final quarter, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 more after coming off the bench.

    For the Suns, Devin Booker and Chris Paul worked together to earn 0-for-11 three points from the field. While Booker bagged 11 points, Paul collected ten. They both sat out for the final six minutes while both teams utilised their bench strength shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, it was a heartbreak for Paul, who has now been a part of two sides surrendering a 2-0 lead in the playoffs. As for the Suns, it registered 37.9% shots during the game, along with 35.3% from the three-point range.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Deepak Hooda 59 in vain as Lucknow fails to secure playoffs berth against Rajasthan; netizens upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

    Rome Masters, Italian Open 2022: Gritty Novak Djokovic outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Gritty Djokovic outclasses Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Wriddhiman Saha comeback from nearly seals Gujarat Titans top-2 spot against Chennai Super Kings, fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Saha's comeback from nearly seals Gujarat's top-2 spot, fans exulted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable XI, where to watch and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth against Rajasthan-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth

    Recent Stories

    Sunday Box Office Collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle drb

    Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Vicky Kaushal birthday 6 films that prove he is a versatile actor drb

    Vicky Kaushal birthday: 6 films that prove he's a versatile actor

    Who was Gautama Buddha's wife? Why did he left his wife and 7-day old son? Read on RBA

    Who was Gautama Buddha's wife? Why did he leave his wife and 7-day-old son? Read on

    Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones RBA

    Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon