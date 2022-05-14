'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday with a 110-96 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.

It was Friday, the 13th, and a lucky night for Golden State Warriors as they sealed a berth in the NBA Western Conference finals.

Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, and Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s to help the Warriors eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies with a 110-96 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.

Golden State Warriors — eliminated by Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament last year — withstood a testy series to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2019, when the franchise reached its fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to Toronto in the deciding Game 6.

They will face the winner of Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, scheduled for Sunday.

"We're going to kick our feet up the next couple of days and watch this Suns-Mavs Game 7. I'm going to enjoy it tonight, and I'm going to be hungry when that time comes," Klay Thompson said following this win.

Thompson, back shining in the playoffs after his two and a half year absence with a pair of serious injuries, notched his fourth career postseason game with eight 3s — tying Ray Allen, Curry, and Damian Lillard for most in NBA history.

The Warriors had a playoff game on Friday the 13th for just the second time in franchise history, when they beat the Bucks 100-86 on April 13, 1973, in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to clinch the series 4-2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a game-high 27 points and led the Bucks with 14 rebounds. Jim Barnett scored 26 for the Warriors.

