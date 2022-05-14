Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

    The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday with a 110-96 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.

    Game 6 Klay Thompson trends after Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies seal NBA Western Conference finals berth snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United States, First Published May 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    It was Friday, the 13th, and a lucky night for Golden State Warriors as they sealed a berth in the NBA Western Conference finals. 

    Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, and Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s to help the Warriors eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies with a 110-96 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.

    Golden State Warriors — eliminated by Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament last year — withstood a testy series to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2019, when the franchise reached its fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to Toronto in the deciding Game 6.

    They will face the winner of Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, scheduled for Sunday.

    "We're going to kick our feet up the next couple of days and watch this Suns-Mavs Game 7. I'm going to enjoy it tonight, and I'm going to be hungry when that time comes," Klay Thompson said following this win.

    Thompson, back shining in the playoffs after his two and a half year absence with a pair of serious injuries, notched his fourth career postseason game with eight 3s — tying Ray Allen, Curry, and Damian Lillard for most in NBA history.

    The Warriors had a playoff game on Friday the 13th for just the second time in franchise history, when they beat the Bucks 100-86 on April 13, 1973, in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to clinch the series 4-2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a game-high 27 points and led the Bucks with 14 rebounds. Jim Barnett scored 26 for the Warriors.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter following Warrior's win:

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals

    Thomas Cup 2022: Hope this gives further impetus to badminton - Pullela Gopichand after India reaches maiden final-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "Hope this gives further impetus to badminton" - Gopichand after India reaches maiden final

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him hottie-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him 'hottie'

    tennis Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth

    Recent Stories

    CGBSE Board result 2022 Here s how to check Class 10th Class 12th result through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details - adt

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details

    The Archies teaser Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda debut film teaser on Netflix drb

    The Archies teaser: Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film teaser on Netf

    Samsung holds 1st ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech gcw

    Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon