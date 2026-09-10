After starring in East Zone’s Duleep Trophy win in his 100th first-class match, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, 36, has insisted his hunger to play for India remains undiminished, keeping the door firmly open for a national comeback.

After playing a key role in East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph in his 100th first-class appearance, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has kept the door firmly open for an India comeback, insisting that his hunger to continue playing remains undiminished despite being 36. Shami, who last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, has not featured in a Test since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. His latest domestic outing has once again brought his international comeback into focus as he looks to prove his fitness and form.

East Zone ended their 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy title after the final against South Zone ended in a tame draw on the fifth and final day, with Ishan Kishan’s side clinching the trophy on the back of a commanding first-innings lead. Shami also played his part in the triumph, claiming two wickets for East Zone.

'Play for the badge'

"There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them. You can take positivity from this ground or any ground you step onto. At this level, if you aren't self-motivated, your approach is wrong. No matter what stage you're playing at, your eyes must always be set on the next level," Shami said after the final day of the Duleep final in Chennai, as per Cricinfo.

"I always say this: you play for the badge. When you wear that crest on your chest, the level of cricket doesn't matter. If you play for the badge, that hunger will naturally show. Your willingness to fight only grows when you play with that pride. My mindset is simple: whichever level I get an opportunity to play, I want to make it count and fulfil my responsibility towards the team," he added.

Impressive domestic campaign

Shami continues to knock on the Indian selectors’ door for a national comeback with an impressive Duleep Trophy campaign. Across three matches, the veteran pacer claimed seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the semi-final, keeping his India return firmly in the spotlight.

Shami had also enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 16.72, including three five-wicket hauls.