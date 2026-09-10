Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for eligible U-14, U-17, U-19 and U-21 athletes. This financial support is intended to help them maintain regular training at government sports centres and stadiums in the city.

Delhi Govt Announces Monthly Stipend for Young Athletes

Rs 2,000 per month will now be provided to eligible Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 athletes training regularly at Delhi Government sports centres and stadiums, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. In an X post, she said this support is aimed at helping them stay consistent with their practice. Keep playing, keep striving. Our government will ensure that Delhi’s young sporting talent gets the support and opportunities it deserves.

"₹2,000 per month will now be provided monthly to eligible Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 athletes training regularly at Delhi Government sports centres and stadiums. This support is aimed at helping them stay consistent with their practice. Keep playing, keep striving. Our government will ensure that Delhi’s young sporting talent gets the support and opportunities it deserves," CM Rekha Gupta said.

₹2,000 per month will now be provided to eligible Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 athletes training regularly at Delhi Government sports centres and stadiums. This support is aimed at helping them stay consistent with their practice. Keep playing, keep striving. Our… pic.twitter.com/DxqZNWfLLJ — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 10, 2026

IOA Holds Send-off for Asian Games 2026 Contingent

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off for India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.

The Asian Games 2026, running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will see Indian athletes compete across a wide range of disciplines against the continent's strongest sporting nations. Apart from athletes, coaches and members of support staff were present on the occasion. (ANI)