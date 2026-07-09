An effigy of Kylian Mbappe was burned in Paraguay after he scored the winning goal for France in their 1-0 World Cup match. France's Sports Minister condemned the act. The victory sets up a quarter-final clash for France against Morocco.

French Minister Condemns 'Acts of Violence' France's Sports Minister Marina Ferrari condemned the burning of Mbappe's effigy, saying no sporting defeat can justify such acts of violence. She stressed that sport should promote respect rather than hatred and voiced her full support for the France captain, praising his dignity and exemplary conduct despite the backlash. "No sporting defeat can justify such violence. Sport carries values of respect. It must never become the pretext for such scenes. All my support to Kylian Mbappe, immense champion, admired worldwide, who continues to show remarkable dignity and exemplary conduct in the face of hatred," Ferrari wrote in an X post. https://x.com/Marina_Ferrari/status/2075222481720217702?s=20 Mbappe Penalty Seals Quarter-Final Berth Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as France overcame Paraguay to set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco. Mbappe struck a second-half penalty to settle an attritional contest at Philadelphia Stadium, moving level with Lionel Messi on goals but leading on assists in the race for the 2026 Golden Boot, and one behind the Argentine's all-time World Cup tally of 20. Morocco, who knocked out co-hosts Canada in the opening last-16 tie, awaits the two-time world champions at Boston Stadium on 9 July (local time). (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Kylian Mbappe has become the face of Paraguay's heartbreak after an effigy of the France captain was burned during the country's traditional San Juan festival following Mbappe's side's edge past Paraguay 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup clash. Mbappe scored the only goal in France's 1-0 Round of 16 win over Paraguay last Saturday and has found himself at the centre of a wave of criticism and backlash from Paraguayan fans.France's Sports Minister Marina Ferrari condemned the burning of Mbappe's effigy, saying no sporting defeat can justify such acts of violence. She stressed that sport should promote respect rather than hatred and voiced her full support for the France captain, praising his dignity and exemplary conduct despite the backlash. "No sporting defeat can justify such violence. Sport carries values of respect. It must never become the pretext for such scenes. All my support to Kylian Mbappe, immense champion, admired worldwide, who continues to show remarkable dignity and exemplary conduct in the face of hatred," Ferrari wrote in an X post. https://x.com/Marina_Ferrari/status/2075222481720217702?s=20Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as France overcame Paraguay to set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco. Mbappe struck a second-half penalty to settle an attritional contest at Philadelphia Stadium, moving level with Lionel Messi on goals but leading on assists in the race for the 2026 Golden Boot, and one behind the Argentine's all-time World Cup tally of 20. Morocco, who knocked out co-hosts Canada in the opening last-16 tie, awaits the two-time world champions at Boston Stadium on 9 July (local time). (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source