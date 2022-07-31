Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances

The Indian athletes are currently competing in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, held in Birmingham, the 22nd edition of the Games. The Games would include some of the top Indian athletes. While renowned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has already won the gold medal, others remain in contention, including ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Unfortunately, Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had to pull out of the CWG due to an injury, drubbing India of an assured medal. Nevertheless, the mentioned Indian athletes have been on a roll recently in terms of performances. Consequently, they were praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the recent edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Addressing the nation, Modi said, "Friends, be it the classroom or the playground, today our youth, in every field, are making the country proud. This month, PV Sindhu won her first title in the Singapore Open. Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship."

"At the Ireland Para-Badminton International, our players have boosted the country's glory by winning 11 medals. Indian players also performed well in Rome's World Cadet Wrestling Championship. Our athlete Suraj has done wonders in the Greco-Roman event. He has won the gold medal in wrestling in this event after a long gap of 32 years," added Modi.

Modi reminded the Indian athletes of the vital upcoming month in the field of sports, saying, "For the players, this entire month has been full of action. It is also a great honour for India to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. This tournament commenced on July 28, and I had the privilege of attending its opening ceremony. Commonwealth Games also began in the UK [United Kingdom] on the same day."

"An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm, represents the country there. I extend my best wishes to all the players and athletes on behalf of my fellow citizens. I am happy that India will host the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. This tournament will be held around October, enhancing the enthusiasm of the country's daughters towards sports," concluded Modi.