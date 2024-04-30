Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader (WATCH)

    Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in Pakistan, garnered attention with remarks comparing Pakistan to India in terms of post-independence progress.

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and a prominent right-wing Islamic leader in Pakistan, has made statements comparing his country to its neighbour India. Rehman's remarks, in which he pointed out the disparity in the two countries' post-independence trajectories, have gone viral on social media. 

    "Let's compare India and ourselves... both countries gained independence on the same day. Today, they (India) aspire to become a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy," he remarked during a fiery speech in the National Assembly, where he criticized the powerful establishment for allegedly manipulating the political system.

    Rehman voiced support for his erstwhile rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. During his address, Rehman emphasized the PTI's right to organize rallies, stating, "It is the right of the PTI to hold a rally." He drew attention to previous elections, questioning the fairness of the process, and highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in Pakistan's electoral system.

    Rehman also urged the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples Party to acknowledge the PTI's majority in parliament and consider allowing them to form the government if they hold such a mandate.

    "The demand of Asad Qaiser is correct, and it is the right of PTI to hold a rally," Rehman affirmed during his speech.

    In addition to addressing political issues, Rehman expressed disappointment with the role of the establishment and bureaucracy in governing the country. He criticized the perceived imbalance between political decision-making and accountability.

    Furthermore, Rehman highlighted the economic challenges facing Pakistan, drawing comparisons with neighbouring India and stressing the importance of upholding Islamic principles in governance.

    The JUI-F leader's support for PTI marks a significant shift in alliances within Pakistan's political landscape. Previously an arch-rival of PTI and a vocal critic of Imran Khan's leadership, Rehman's alignment with PTI suggests strategic manoeuvring to negotiate a stronger political position within the country's complex political framework.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle vkp

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    Oklahoma Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH) snt

    Oklahoma: Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH)

    Run for Modi London event: Flash mob dazzles with performance on Jai Ho, Phir Aayega Modi & more (WATCH) snt

    'Run for Modi' London event: Flash mob dazzles with performance on Jai Ho, Phir Aayega Modi & more (WATCH)

    US man murders his wife, buys $2,000 sex doll with her insurance money gcw

    US man murders his wife, buys $2,000 sex doll with her insurance money

    Canada becoming Pakistan Social media fumes after PM Justin Trudeau joins pro-Khalistan rally

    'Canada becoming Pakistan...' Social media fumes after PM Justin Trudeau joins pro-Khalistan rally (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu rkn

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle vkp

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    Patanjali misleading ad case: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products anr

    Patanjali misleading ad row: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala rkn

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon