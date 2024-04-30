Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: How much it costs in your city?

Lifestyle
The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.72 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 104.21 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.15 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.75 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.34 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 90.76 per litre.
The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre.