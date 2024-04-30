Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    AstraZeneca has acknowledged that its Covishield vaccine can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but serious condition. This admission came during a class-action lawsuit initiated after a recipient suffered permanent brain damage from TTS. Although AstraZeneca insists the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks, it faces potential liability and significant compensation claims.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    The company AstraZeneca has acknowledged in court documents that its Covishield Covid-19 vaccine can, in rare instances, cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a serious condition involving blood clots and low levels of platelets. This admission came as part of a class-action lawsuit initiated in April 2021, which has put the pharmaceutical giant under scrutiny.

    The lawsuit was spearheaded by Jamie Scott, who suffered permanent brain damage attributed to TTS after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The legal challenge highlights the severe repercussions of this rare side effect, bringing to light the plight of several families who claim to have suffered similar tragic consequences.

    AstraZeneca, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University, has faced global attention as the vaccine was widely administered under the names Covishield and Vaxzevria. Filed with the English High Court, the company's documents explicitly state the possibility of TTS, marking a pivotal moment in the lawsuit.

    Despite this acknowledgement, AstraZeneca maintains that the Covishield vaccine is effective in preventing Covid-19, suggesting that the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks for the majority of people. However, the company could face substantial compensation claims if it is found liable for any harm caused by the vaccine.

    In India, the vaccine was distributed by the Serum Institute of India after allying with AstraZeneca. The legal developments in the UK could have wide-reaching implications, including potential actions by other affected parties.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
