Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu

    The authorities instructed that the secretaries of the respective Local Self-Government Departments should make sure that the sale and smuggling of eggs, meat, and manure (fertilizer) of ducks, chickens, quails, and other domestic birds do not take place in these areas.

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Alappuzha: In response to confirmed cases of bird flu in three locations, authorities have issued orders to prohibit the use, sale, and transportation of duck, chicken, meat, and manure within a surveillance zone extending 10 kilometers from the area. The ban is in effect till May 8.

    The ban was imposed on Kainakary, Nedumudy, Champakulam, Talavadi, Ambalapuzha, Thakazhi, Cheruthana, Veeyapuram, Muttar Ramankary,Veliyanad, Kavalam, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha North, Neelamperur, Pulinkunnoo, Thrikkunnapuzha, Kumarapuram, Chennithala, Karuvatta, Mannar, Karthikapally, Haripad Municipality, Pallippad, Edathua, Punnapra North and Alappuzha Municipal Corporation.

    The authorities instructed that the secretaries of the respective Local Self-Government Departments should make sure that the sale and smuggling of eggs, meat, and manure (fertilizer) of ducks, chickens, quails, and other domestic birds do not take place in these areas. Kuttanad and Ambalapuzha tehsildars should form special inspection squads and carry out strict inspection and supervision in the respective local self-government areas.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for molesting Class 11 student anr

    Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for sexually abusing Class 11 student

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers rkn

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers

    Kerala: 2 security guards of cooperative bank in Thrissur found dead; Check details rkn

    Kerala: 2 security guards of cooperative bank in Thrissur found dead; Check details

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad district today; yellow alert in 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad district today; yellow alert in 2 districts

    CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver anr

    CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver

    Recent Stories

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle vkp

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    Patanjali misleading ad case: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products anr

    Patanjali misleading ad row: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala rkn

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health RBA

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health

    Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: 6 memorable roles of the late actor RKK

    Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: 6 memorable roles of the late actor

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon