Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu

Alappuzha: In response to confirmed cases of bird flu in three locations, authorities have issued orders to prohibit the use, sale, and transportation of duck, chicken, meat, and manure within a surveillance zone extending 10 kilometers from the area. The ban is in effect till May 8.

The ban was imposed on Kainakary, Nedumudy, Champakulam, Talavadi, Ambalapuzha, Thakazhi, Cheruthana, Veeyapuram, Muttar Ramankary,Veliyanad, Kavalam, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha North, Neelamperur, Pulinkunnoo, Thrikkunnapuzha, Kumarapuram, Chennithala, Karuvatta, Mannar, Karthikapally, Haripad Municipality, Pallippad, Edathua, Punnapra North and Alappuzha Municipal Corporation.

The authorities instructed that the secretaries of the respective Local Self-Government Departments should make sure that the sale and smuggling of eggs, meat, and manure (fertilizer) of ducks, chickens, quails, and other domestic birds do not take place in these areas. Kuttanad and Ambalapuzha tehsildars should form special inspection squads and carry out strict inspection and supervision in the respective local self-government areas.

