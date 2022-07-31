Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    India has won its second gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed records to win the same, while all India's four medals have come in the sport so far.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    The Indian weightlifters are definitely on a roll in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. Youngster Jeremy Lalrinnunga crashed a couple of CWG records on his way to winning an astonishing gold medal on Sunday. It has taken India's medal tally to four in the competition, while all the nation's medals so far have arrived in the weightlifting sport itself. The 2018 Youth Olympic gold-medalist conquered the men's 67kg competition, as he performed a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg). He finished ahead of Vaipava Nevo Ioane of Samoa, who managed 293kg (127kg +166kg). Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria grabbed bronze by lifting 290kg (130kg+160kg).

    The 19-year-old Lalrinnunga from Aizwal entered the CWG snatch record books (140kg) and an overall lift (300kg) record to his name. However, he had an injury scare, as he frowned in pain twice during his clean and jerk attempts. Jeremy opened up a massive 10kg void with his nearest rival, Umoafia, while lifting 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had started with 136kg.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final attempt but failed. In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship gold-medalist initiated with 154kg and followed it up with 160kg, but was unable to finish the 165kg attempt. It was India's fifth medal in the weightlifting sector, with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) finishing on podiums on Saturday.

    Son of a national-level boxer, Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga was also aspiring to don the gloves. However, he shifted to weightlifting, which involved just the power to excel, which he found fascinating.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh

    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    DFL-Supercup 2022: This is my dream, looking forward to more titles - Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich success against RB Leipzig-ayh

    DFL-Supercup 2022: 'This is my dream, looking forward to more titles' - Mane after Bayern success

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    football barcelona vs new york red bulls robert Lewandowski fails to score again Xavi hernandez defends striker amidst trolls snt

    Barcelona's Lewandowski fails to score again; Xavi defends striker amidst trolls

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver

    Recent Stories

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh

    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    Why fear if you are innocent Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches gcw

    'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat Put tiranga as profile picture on social media between August 2 15 gcw

    PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    DFL-Supercup 2022: This is my dream, looking forward to more titles - Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich success against RB Leipzig-ayh

    DFL-Supercup 2022: 'This is my dream, looking forward to more titles' - Mane after Bayern success

    Mahindra Scorpio N clocks over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crore in 30 minutes gcw

    Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks over 1 lakh bookings, worth Rs 18,000 crore, in 30 minutes

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon