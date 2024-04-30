Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy

    In Bengaluru, a man was arrested for placing QR codes in metro station men’s toilets, which when scanned, led to Instagram pages and ads, including for a chocolate brand. Though the content was harmless, the method sparked security concerns. The incident, occurring across multiple stations, highlighted the need for stricter security to prevent misuse of digital tools like QR codes.

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    Bengaluru Metro officials and local police were taken aback by a peculiar QR code incident primarily targeted at metro stations across the city. A young man was recently apprehended for placing QR codes in men’s toilets, sparking curiosity and concern among commuters and authorities alike.

    The ordeal began when metro officials noticed suspicious activities involving the placement of QR codes in secluded spots within the men’s restrooms at various metro stations. From Silk Board to Rajajinagar, and stretching as far as Kengeri to Deepanjali Metro Station, these strategically pasted QR codes were a city-wide concern.

    Bengaluru metro's Pink line nears completion, BMRCL reports 95% progress

    Upon scanning, these QR codes didn’t reveal anything malicious but instead directed users to various Instagram pages and promotional content, including an advertisement for a men's chocolate brand. Despite the seemingly harmless content, the method of dissemination raised significant security concerns.

    The mystery deepened when officials, after being alerted to the suspicious placements of these codes, closely monitored the situation leading to the apprehension of the individual involved. He was arrested and brought to Byatarayanpura police station where the seriousness of misusing QR code placements in public areas was further scrutinised.

    Bengaluru to Tumkur metro extension: Eight firms express interest to conduct feasibility study

    This unusual marketing strategy, though not harmful in content, led to a formal complaint filed by the metro officials against the accused for breaching public safety norms and causing public alarm. The case highlighted the need for tighter security measures in public transportation areas, ensuring such innovative but potentially disruptive practices are curbed.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Karnataka: Five Bengaluru engineering students drown in Cauvery River near Kanakapura's Sangama vkp

    Karnataka: Five Bengaluru engineering students drown in Cauvery River near Kanakapura's Sangama

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5c, IMD forecasts rainfall by May 2 vkp

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5°C, IMD predicts rainfall by May 2

    Sex videos allegedly used for blackmail by Deve Gowda's grandson, BJP leader's shocking revelation AJR

    Sex videos allegedly used for blackmail by Deve Gowda's grandson, BJP leader's shocking revelation

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB warns of hefty fines for failing to install aerators before April 30 vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB warns of hefty fines for failing to install aerators before April 30

    Recent Stories

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader (WATCH)

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu rkn

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle vkp

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    Patanjali misleading ad case: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products anr

    Patanjali misleading ad row: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala rkn

    Gold price today, April 30: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon