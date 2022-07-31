Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Mirabai Chanu gave India its first gold medal during the Commonwealth Games 2022. Thus, her home state of Manipur became the celebration zone.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Indian state of Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for the country during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday, which is the 22nd edition of the event. The residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal's East district, Chanu's native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night. The entire state burst into joy the moment she confirmed her gold medal. Her mother, Tombi Devi, said she could not sleep the night before the competition and prayed for her victory.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and neighbours are celebrating with tricolour, and some are indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance," she said. Chanu (49kg) was on a record-smashing romp as she bagged four of them in a power-packed performance to win the maiden gold medal at this CWG for the nation.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS ON BINDYARANI DEVI CLINCHING WEIGHTLIFTING SILVER

    Image credit: PTI

    The Olympic silver medallist erased the CWG record in clean and jerk and the total lift. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was super proud of Manipur's "superstar daughter". "There's no better feeling than seeing our tricolour fly high on the world stage. The entire nation is proud of you, Mirabai," he stated.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver

    football Manchester City fans excited but Julian Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat vs liverpool snt

    Man City fans excited, but Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate-ayh

    CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2021 Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID 19 warriors see full list of winners gcw

    NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver

    football Manchester City fans excited but Julian Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat vs liverpool snt

    Man City fans excited, but Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat

    Absolutely safe no need to panic DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag gcw

    Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag

    Anand Mahindra praises innovative choreography on Chess Board: watch video - gps

    Anand Mahindra praises innovative choreography on Chess Board: watch video

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon