CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

Mirabai Chanu gave India its first gold medal during the Commonwealth Games 2022. Thus, her home state of Manipur became the celebration zone.

Image credit: PTI

The Indian state of Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for the country during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday, which is the 22nd edition of the event. The residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal's East district, Chanu's native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night. The entire state burst into joy the moment she confirmed her gold medal. Her mother, Tombi Devi, said she could not sleep the night before the competition and prayed for her victory.

Image credit: PTI

"I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and neighbours are celebrating with tricolour, and some are indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance," she said. Chanu (49kg) was on a record-smashing romp as she bagged four of them in a power-packed performance to win the maiden gold medal at this CWG for the nation. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS ON BINDYARANI DEVI CLINCHING WEIGHTLIFTING SILVER

Image credit: PTI