Lionel Messi scored four spectacular goals, inspiring Inter Miami to a dominant 7-1 victory over Montreal. The win ends Miami's five-game winless run in Major League Soccer and moves them to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami ended their five-game winless run in emphatic fashion as Lionel Messi scored four goals to inspire a dominant 7-1 victory over Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS). Miami had struggled since the resumption of play following the World Cup finals, losing four of their previous five matches before Saturday's game in Florida.

However, the reigning MLS Cup champions produced a dominant display against Montreal, who are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Match Highlights

Brazil international Casemiro opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a header, his first goal for Miami since joining the club after the World Cup.

Seven goals. Three points. What a night 💥 pic.twitter.com/opiku0lH2h — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 30, 2026

Montreal responded in the 37th minute through Fabian Herbers, whose low effort from the edge of the area found the bottom corner.

Messi restored Miami's lead three minutes later with a low curling free-kick that caught Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier off guard.

Messi Leads the Charge

The Argentina star doubled his tally shortly after half-time, weaving through several Montreal defenders before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Messi then turned provider for Miami's fourth goal, sending a superb pass to former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who calmly finished to make it 4-1.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute after receiving a pass from Rodrigo De Paul and delicately lifting the ball over the advancing Gillier.

Teenage substitute Alex Shaw added Miami's sixth in the 89th minute with a low strike from outside the area.

Messi completed the rout in stoppage time, curling a trademark free-kick into the net to seal his fourth goal of the night.

Eastern Conference Impact

The victory moved Miami to second in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders Nashville.